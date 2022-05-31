BRATTLEBORO — "Your teenage life does not define your future whatsoever," said Brendan Crowley, 51, of Brattleboro.
Crowley, who dropped out of school in ninth grade, said that's the message he would tell any teenager today struggling with the questions that tumble through their minds when confronted with uncertainty.
"I was a runaway teenager who couldn't be contained," he said. "So, they sent me to the Job Corps for two years until I turned 18."
Crowley, who is dyslexic, said at the time, his parents "didn't have much hope for me."
But 35 years later, Crowley has three kids of his own and a career as a mental health professional.
He also has a connection to a village in Uganda and is raising money to help dig water wells in the Mpigi District.
Crowley's connection began in 2015 during a visit to Mpigi, where he met a little girl, Maria, and decided to sponsor her education.
For a number of years after that, Crowley worked with the Kaleke Kasome Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on ending sexual violence against young girls and empowers them through education.
He no longer works with the foundation, but has found a new way to support the people of Mpigi.
"We are a small team of volunteers who have completed one borehole in a small village ... in order for families to better access water," wrote Crowley on GoFundMe, where he is raising money to pay Mpigi men to dig water wells. "Since the first project was so successful, we were asked to construct many more in and around several villages and we are seeking financial support to better channel our resources and continue the construction process."
In 2018, Crowley told the Reformer that kids had to travel three to five miles carrying 40 to 50 pounds of water and were easy targets for predators.
Digging wells closer to roads that are in well-lit areas is essential to protecting girls and women, said Crowley.
The work in Uganda is coordinated by Doreen Namatovu, a school teacher. Crowley said his role is basically just fundraising for wages and supplies.
"People have been donating a little bit," he said. "Folks who want to get involved and feel part of what we're doing."
Crowley said it wasn't his intention to tell anyone how to do anything in the village.
"I didn't just come into a village and say 'I'm building things'. When I asked, 'How can I serve this community?' Doreen said, 'My dream is to bring water to my village.'"
Digging a water well can be done mechanically, but Namatovu felt it was more important to employ local men who dig the holes using hand tools.
"We're helping their families to take pride in the work because they live in the village," he said.
The first borehole that was dug now serves about 200 families.
It bears a memorial plaque in recognition of Crowley's dad, Joe, who died late last year. His mom, Sheila, still lives in Brattleboro.
In an email to the Reformer, Namatovu wrote that she met Crowley in 2018, starting on their first borehole last November.
"Having the same dream of bringing a difference to the communities, we looked at the current problem and it was shortage of water, with its related problems," she wrote.
Construction was completed in March.
"The borehole is important to the people because it has brought water to the people in closer proximity and also solved the shortage of clean water and related problems like defilement and rape among women and girls who had to walk long kilometers," she wrote. "Without Brendan, this project would be just a spoken dream, never fulfilled. I thank him for his total support of every kind, his honesty and transparency towards this project. May God bless him abundantly."
Namatovu said Waswa, Kaweesa and Kiwa Kavuma dug the first borehole and are working on the second.
Crowley said Americans can travel the world and help out, but he advises them to not arrive with preconceptions, and to listen to community leaders.
"I encourage them to learn the culture. Don't walk in thinking you've got all the answers."