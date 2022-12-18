BRATTLEBORO — A judge said a local man who admitted to having child sex abuse images will have “very serious supervision” and a lot of requirements to meet including treatment and counseling.
Nazareth Mimitz, 20, of Brattleboro, will serve a deferred sentence of three years and six months. He pleaded guilty in September to possession of child sex abuse images and was sentenced Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
If Mimitz fails to successfully complete probation, he will have a felony on his record and appear on the sex offender registry.
At the hearing, a victim in the case said everything in her life has changed since finding out about the images. She described feeling “hurt, angry, betrayed, sad and traumatized.”
“I have nightmares that wake me from a dead sleep,” she said. “I no longer trust people even if they’ve given me no reason not to. The pictures are engraved in my mind like scars on a human body. Whenever I close my eyes I have flashbacks to sitting in that room staring at photos and screenshots of the videos of me at 13 years old.”
The victim urged the judge to “please think carefully” in sentencing Mimitz.
“If he can do this to me,” she added, “he can do this to anyone.”
The victim said she has “mixed emotions” about the agreement reached by attorneys. She declined to elaborate.
Assistant Attorney General Robert Lees called the case “difficult,” noting that “the parties took some time to figure out an appropriate agreement” and that the conduct to which Mimitz admits to “occurred when he was quite young.”
“The parties have put forth an agreement that calls for an extended term of probation for Mr. Mimitz on a deferred sentence,” Lees said, and “a significant amount of treatment and counseling ... as well as the limiting conditions on contact with minors, use of electronics, internet and so forth.”
Attorney Joanne Baltz of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said Mimitz understands what he did was wrong and he is sorry for what happened. She described Mimitz being “open to treatment” and wanting to move forward.
Mimitz apologized to the victim and others associated with the case.
“This is a very big deal,” Judge Katherine Hayes said. “And the offense that you’ve admitted doing, which we appreciate, was a very serious offense, and an incredible invasion of trust and privacy and of the right that children have to be children.”
According to court documents, electronic devices seized from Mimitz contained still images and videos of child sex abuse.
“Mimitz acknowledged possessing, sharing, and accessing [child sex abuse material],” states an affidavit filed in court.
In addition, Mimitz had pictures of an underage female that were “surreptitiously captured without the female’s consent or knowledge.”
“Mimitz admitted to capturing the images in question,” state the court documents. “When asked if the female in question was aware of the images Mimitz said ‘I don’t think so.’”
Mimitz came to the attention of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force through a tip from Kik, a messaging app, in early 2021. The task force also received information from Google about possible sex abuse images possessed by and shared by Mimitz.
“When shown and questioned about printed images (CSAM) recovered from his Google account, Mimitz recognized them and suggested they were all sourced from Google,” states the affidavit. “Upon further questioning as to what he was searching for and why he had them, Mimitz presented as nondescript, evasive, and nervous.”
Hayes said she is convinced that conditions in the agreement will address the victim’s concern that others might be affected by similar conduct by Mimitz in the future. Mimitz will not be allowed to have computers or to be near children under the age of 16.
“He’s also going to get the help and treatment that hopefully will help him from not doing this again any time ever in the future,” Hayes said. “I’m satisfied that it’s in the interest of justice.”