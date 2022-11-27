BRATTLEBORO — A local man pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking and disturbing the peace by phone.
Heath James Fletcher, 44, of Jamaica, will serve five years on probation as part of the plea agreement detailed Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Fletcher had also faced two counts of aggravated domestic assault, which were dismissed as part of the plea agreement and filed in 2020 when he was living in Hinsdale, N.H. The charges were considered felonies, as his criminal history included a prior conviction of the crime.
Probation conditions prohibit Fletcher from drinking alcohol, contacting the victim and engaging in threatening or violent behavior. He will be “screened for domestic violence and follow through with any recommended counseling or treatment related to that,” Judge Katherine Hayes said.
In June 2020, a victim told an officer with the Brattleboro Police Department that Fletcher was non-stop calling her and driving around her place of employment.
“She advised that Fletcher was threatening to slit her throat, and to ‘knock her teeth down her throat,’” states an affidavit.
The victim told police Fletcher has a history of abuse including a case in Hinsdale in which he dragged her down the street by her hair. The victim said Fletcher also punched her in the face in Brattleboro multiple times while driving in a vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Fletcher was convicted of domestic assault in 2016 and sexual assault against a minor in 2002, the affidavit states. He served jail time after a trial resulted in a conviction for assault against the victim in New Hampshire and he is on supervision in Brattleboro, State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said.
“I spoke with his probation officer today and yesterday, and he’s doing quite well,” Shriver said, noting that Fletcher is waiting to get into a domestic violence program. “He’s living a pretty solitary life, it sounds like, and working all the time.”
Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said he has seen “a real change” in Fletcher since he was in prison.
“I see a focus in him now that’s a different kind of focus than I saw on him while I was there,” he said. “I see in my conversations with him that he wants to maintain some equanimity in his life and to be better in his relationships.”
Fletcher thanked Ammons, the court and Shriver.
“When this all happened two-and-a-half years ago, it was just a whole world of uncertainty that was hanging over my head for a period of time that affected me in every which way, just trying to maintain work and move into a new place,” Fletcher said. “Then when I did hear that Tracy took my case over, it kind of put me at ease because she knows my history. I just felt that I would get a fair outcome. I just want to thank everybody for their hard work.”
Fletcher said he currently is working with a painting crew.