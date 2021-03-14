BRATTLEBORO — While it’s too early to know just how beneficial the child tax credit provision in the federal stimulus bill will be for community members, officials at local organizations foresee positive effects.
The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, signed into law by President Biden on Thursday, includes a one-year benefit to increase the tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 or $3,600 per child under the age of 6 for single parents with annual incomes of $112,500 or households making up to $150,000 a year. Families will receive monthly checks instead of waiting for their tax returns.
“On the face, I think anything that helps parents pay for having kids is good,” said Chloe Learey, executive director of Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development. “Whether it’s paying for child care or just general support, that just helps everyone.”
Josh Davis, executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, said the funds will “make a very meaningful impact in a lot of people’s lives.” His group helps community members facing housing and food insecurities.
“I’m still trying to get a sense of the implications of the impending stimulus for our work and the people we serve,” he said. “However, I’ve always been a fan of programs that put money in the hands of the people that need it most — it benefits those people directly and they are more likely to spend the money as opposed to saving or investing it, which creates more positive overall economic impact.”
The funds “will certainly help reduce child poverty and help our clients under 18 in terms of reducing homelessness,” said Nanci Leitch, director of development and communications at Youth Services.
“It will help children whose parents are unable to maintain regular work and who only receive in-kind benefits,” she said. “Absence of available cash income is a problem for many of our clients in terms of covering their expenses.”
Learey referred to the benefit as “a good investment.” She said U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, have been talking about it for a while and now it’s coming to fruition.
The narrative about how people shouldn’t have children if they can’t afford them is wrong in Learey’s view.
If a family gets behind in tuition at Winston Prouty, she said, “the hole gets bigger and bigger quickly.” Usually, the center figures out a way to offer a scholarship or finds the family a subsidy.
Learey sees the universal child benefit as way to provide stability. For instance, families don’t need to react quickly and decide what to cut out of their lives in order to afford things.
“It seems really positive and amazing,” Learey said of the benefit, believing it to be connected to discussions about how child care should be considered an important part of economic development infrastructure. She noted that today’s children will eventually be part of the workforce.
She initiated the Windham County Child Care Counts Coalition, which explores child care issues and advocates for them to be considered in the context of economic development.
The benefit pushes back against the myth of the “Welfare queen popping out babies” pretty strongly, Learey said.
“I don’t think it’s unconnected to conversations we’re having about race frankly,” she said. “I’ve been doing so much reading about all the systemic ways that racism has kept people from accessing the same level of benefits.”
Anticipating that the benefits of the expanded tax credit will outweigh the risk of misuse, Learey noted that 44 percent of children in southeastern Vermont are living in poverty, according to numbers for this year. She said it will be good to track how the funds helped.
“From direct assistance to Vermonters to significant financial aid for the state, the $2.7 billion expected for Vermont in the American Rescue Plan ensures we have the resources to deploy relief, plan for recovery, and begin critical investments in necessary infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Molly Gray said in a statement issued Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said the American Rescue plan will bring immediate relief to communities, businesses, families and children.
“The provision within the bill to expand and improve the Child Tax Credit is the most significant step to reduce childhood poverty in decades,” he said in a statement to the Reformer. “This expansion of a popular tax credit is estimated to cut childhood poverty by as much as 50 percent, and more than 100,000 Vermont children will receive this benefit. This is a systematic change that will help women, families, and children who have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic.”