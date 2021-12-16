BRATTLEBORO — A number of towns and community organizations in Windham and Bennington counties are receiving state grants for recreation, human services and economic development projects.
Those projects include a disc golf course in Arlington, groomer repairs at Living Memorial Snow Sports in Brattleboro, and the addition of new trails at the Retreat Farm, also in Brattleboro.
Grants to Windham County total nearly $50,000 and in Bennington County, about $35,000.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services announced on Wednesday the recipients of this year’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities, totaling $900,000 in disbursements around the state.
Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities in three major categories: facilities, historic preservation, and cultural. The facilities subcategories include human services, educational, recreational facilities, and regional economic development:
In Windham County, the Retreat Farm received $4,886 towards the $10,820 costs of expanding its trail system; Living Memorial Snow Sports received $13,342, half of what’s needed for groomer repairs; the Guilford Recreation Club received $22,968 for resurfacing of its courts and a fence replacement, which is expected to cost nearly $50,000; and the Brattleboro Outing Club received $7,500 to replace existing outdoor deck boards at its tennis facility on Cedar Street, which is expected to cost in total, $18,900.
Broad Brook Community Center in Guilford requested $25,000 to help pay for renovations to the Broad Brook Grange building but did not receive any funds. Winston Prouty Center for Child & Family Development requested $25,000 towards the creation of a new outdoor playing field but also did not receive any funds.
In Bennington County, the town of Arlington received $2,531 to help pay for the creation of disc golf course, which has a total cost of a little more than $5,000; the town of Peru received $7,733 for new playground equipment, expected to cost more than $22,000; Paran Recreations in North Bennington received $5,922 for renovations at the facility, with a total cost of $11,845; the Prospect Mountain Association in Woodford received $12,000 for the installation of a heat pump and other equipment to Nancy’s Nook, expected to cost nearly $34,000; and the town of Readsboro received $3,598 for the installation of a trail head, which is half the cost, and kiosk at Howe Pond Municipal Forest and $1,300 toward the purchase of bleachers at the town’s recreation field, also half the cost of the project.
A projects that did not receive funding in Bennington County was the completion of a retractable batting cage at the Northshire Civic Center in Manchester Center.
For more information on the grants, visit https://bgs.vermont.gov/sites/bgs/files/2021%20FY2022%20REC%20Spreadsheet.pdf.