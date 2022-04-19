BRATTLEBORO — Deemed a veteran contestant of the Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid" show, Kaila Cumings recently participated in her latest challenge in which she partnered up with two rookies to take on the Amazon Rainforest of Peru.
Cumings and other veterans had to help rookies last 40 days while the veterans were tasked with making it to 60 days. The two-hour season premiere of "Naked and Afraid XL" airs at 8 p.m. on May 1.
During an interview with the Reformer, Cumings couldn't reveal the outcome of the latest show. She did say that it was "by far the hardest challenge for me because I was going through a divorce at the time."
"So I was in a really bad place," she said. "It was the lowest part of my life. I was so heartbroken, I thought the only way to heal was to literally leave the country and run away into the woods and that was not a good idea for me. I was just a basket case the whole time I was out there. I was just crying."
Besides her divorce, she said the location proved to be "one of the harshest places I've ever been to." She described it being "very, very damp."
"The bugs were very intense," she said.
Cumings currently lives in Brattleboro and has a knife-making studio in Putney.
Her first challenge on the show dates back to 2015, when she went to the jungles of Columbia for 21 days. Producers reached out to her because she's a member of several survivalist groups on Facebook and involved in that community.
"It was good. It was super fun," Cumings said of the first challenge. "My partner was super awkward but other than that, it was great."
Cummings called the experience "amazing" and "life-changing for me."
"It really teaches you how to be patient, how to be present and be in the moment," she said. "I just think that everything is so at your fingertips. You don't really have a chance to be present because if you get bored, you can just flip to the next thing or watch TV or play on your phone or watch TikToks."
Contestants start out completely naked and must forage for food, purify water and create shelter.
Cumings said clothing helps protect people from sunburn, wind and mosquitos.
"It's definitely hard doing primitive hunting," she said.
Fortunately, she said, she could bring a bow and arrows with her to the second challenge, which occurred in South Africa over 40 days about five years ago.
"I got to live in the bush," she said. "It was really cool. I was the first female to ever get a big game kill on the show."
Cumings shot a warthog with the bow and compared the taste to "a really juicy pork chop."
"It was amazing," she said. "It was so good."
Camera crew members can't talk to the contestants, Cumings said. Each contestant has a producer assigned to them.
For her first challenge, she had a male partner. For the second, she had two female partners. For the last one, she had two male partners.
By the end of the challenges, all the contestants are supposed to meet up. But not all of them make it that far.
"Some people get sick," Cumings said. "Some people, they can't handle it. They end up missing their families or their kids."
After Africa, Cumings came down with dengue fever. The mosquito-borne viral disease put her in the hospital for about three months.
"They couldn't figure out what was wrong with me," she said. "It feels like someone is taking your bones and snapping them over and over again."
Cumings said she was in the worst pain of her life. Other participants in the Africa challenge came down with malaria. She didn't get sick after Peru; she just had a lot of bug bites.
Of her two partners in Peru, Cumings said, she couldn't have asked for anyone better.
One thing she hears a lot when talking about the show is something to the effect of: "I don't have any survival skills."
"I tell everyone the same thing: It's all about attitude and mindset," she said.
Cumings explained what's known as the 3-3-3 Rule, which says a person can survive three days without water, three weeks without food and about three hours out in extreme weather conditions. She noted being alone with your thoughts can provoke panic in people.
"I think your mind is your greatest tool in a survival situation," she said.
Cuming said the experiences on the show make her more mindful. Whenever she comes home, she said, she stops "sweating the small stuff."
"I don't stress out as much anymore," she said. "It makes you appreciate the small things in life."
On returning to the show for another challenge in the future, Cumings said she would go "in a heart beat."
"I wish they would give me a call and send me out tomorrow," she said.
Cumings described herself as always being "a prepper."
"If the zombie apocalypse ever happens, I'm going to be so ready for it," she said. "I'm definitely somebody you want on your team if something goes down."
She also has participated in competition gun shooting and is an outdoor enthusiast.
As a young child, her father took her hunting with him. She credits him with being "the one who got me into everything and taught me everything."
"My dad's the coolest," she said. "I owe everything to my dad. I'm passing that all along to my daughter now."