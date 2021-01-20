Starr Latronica, director of Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, Vt., watches the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Latronica said she was in tears several times over having the first female vice president, believing that it wasn’t something that she would witness in her lifetime.
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., and others toss confetti into the air after Joe Biden finished taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., and others clap as President Joe Biden hugs Hunter Biden after taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Starr Latronica, director of Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, Vt., watches the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Latronica said she was in tears several times over having the first female vice president, believing that it wasn’t something that she would witness in her lifetime.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Joanne Corey, of Brattleboro, Vt., picks out red, white, and blue beads while watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., tears up while watching Kamala Harris take the oath of office to become the newest vice president on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., watches as Joe Biden take the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., and others toss confetti into the air after Joe Biden finished taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Avery, of Brattleboro, Vt., and others clap as President Joe Biden hugs Hunter Biden after taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Local residents watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People raise champagne glasses to toast to the new president, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Local residents watched and celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.