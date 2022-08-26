WESTMINSTER — Getting out of the classroom — and into nature — is the goal of a new program adopted by the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, designed to help young students recover from some of the effects of the COVID-19 education shutdowns.
Teachers recently got their own crash course on how best to integrate their regular lessons on literacy, math and science in the outdoors, thanks to a weeklong workshop put on by Antioch University New England’s Nature-Based early childhood education program.
The goal, said Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board and an early proponent of getting kids outdoors, is to encourage students to recover from the various social and emotional problems that came out because of COVID-19 pandemic. “It is taking children outdoors for learning,” she said, and not just learning about nature.
Students are having a hard time making up for lost time and education, Charles said, and getting students out of what can viewed as a sterile classroom and into a more naturalistic setting can work wonders and reinvigorate students’ interest in learning.
Students would be working together outdoors to solve problems, and she said research has shown it leads to “less bullying, collaboration and more cooperation.”
Charles said the 20 WNESU educators included pre-school educators, classroom teachers, para-professionals and even a nurse and two librarians, and were spread out over all the schools in the district. When the program was announced, all the slots were filled within 24 hours, a strong enthusiastic response, she said.
Charles and other people affiliated with the Antioch program said the nature education program existed before COVID-19 disrupted children’s educational lives.
Ellen Doris, a professor of education at Antioch University New England, said that getting students outside in nature helps both them and nature, by raising awareness of the world. Many students do not get outdoors in their daily lives, she said.
Working outdoors helps the children “build a really strong foundation” of their relationship with the world, she said.
She said a growing number of schools and teachers are interested in the program and philosophy, and that Antioch University puts on workshops and also offers courses for teachers or other educators to take, leading to a certificate or a master’s degree.
The outdoors gives students a different way of interacting with each other, and they learn new skills, in addition to learning about nature.
Andrew Haas, WNESU superintendent, is a strong supporter of the nature-based approach.
“The Nature-Based Institute is part of a larger SU-wide initiative to promote community engagement, nurture students’ social-emotional health, and address students’ academic loss of learning. This came out of our work on our recovery plan as we addressed the effects of COVID-19 on our school community,” Haas said.
“Nature-based learning is part of a continuum of experiential learning opportunities for our students. We know that not every student learns the same way and through nature-based learning, students can apply traditional learning to other experiences. Nature-based learning is not ‘in addition to’ the instructional practices our teachers use, but a shift in providing instruction to meet the needs of all students,” he said.
“We were excited to create this relationship with Antioch University to provide this initial one-week program for 20 of our educators. When we first proposed it, we anticipated a few educators would sign up but were amazed to have a waiting list in just 24 hours,” he said.
Haas said that in speaking with those that participated, he came away impressed with their reaction.
“They were invigorated and excited about getting back into the classroom with students and implementing what they had learned,” he said.
He said he plans on having a second cohort next year, and he said the district would continue to work with Antioch to provide professional development for these educators.
Charles and Elizabeth Lowe, who is also on the staff of the Education Department at Antioch, both stressed that one of the first things the Antioch program teachers and presenters learned about was safety — how you take young students outdoors safely, whether it is about a class on math, literacy or butterflies.
It can range from knowing how to identify poison ivy, said Doris, to keeping a group of young children together while outdoors. It helped the teachers know the difference “between a risk and a hazard,” she said, such as dead trees, which could shed dead limbs.
“Knowing how the natural world works is just crucial for our survival,” Doris said. Just getting outside in the fresh air and away from fluorescent lights is a plus, she said.
During the weeklong workshop, which was held at the Westminster Center School earlier in the month, students could easily head out the door to Evan’s Woods, property owned by Kurn Hattin Schools, which is open to the public.
Charles said ease of access to the outdoors wouldn’t be as easy for students and teachers at Central Elementary School and Bellows Falls Middle School, which are both located in residential areas of Bellows Falls. But, she said, the school district has small buses that could easily be used.
The goals of the program, said Charles, is what she called “The Three Cares.”
“Care for oneself, care for others, and care for the environment,” she said.
Liza Lowe, from Inside-Outside Nature-Based Education, leads a group of teachers from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union during the week-long Nature-Based Teacher and Learning Summer Institute a weeks before the start of the new school year.
