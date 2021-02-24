BRATTLEBORO -- A 42-year-old Brattleboro woman stands accused of embezzling $225,000 from the bank accounts of a man in his 80s over the course of four years.
According to court documents, Laura A. Hatfield had power of attorney for the man, which gave her access to his bank account.
From 2013 to 2016, Hatfield conducted more than 300 withdrawals, spending the man's money on airline tickets to North Carolina, Arizona, Texas and Florida, nearly $6,400 for a rehab clinic in Pennsylvania, and $1,600 for car work. The affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Greg Eaton also notes money spent on hotel rooms, restaurants and trips to area stores, as well as numerous ATM cash withdrawals over the four years
The investigation began in December 2019 after Eaton met with Brattleboro attorney Amelia Darrow, who supplied documents that detailed the taking of "a significant amount" of her client's money that was not for his benefit.
Eaton wrote that Hatfield received power of attorney for the man, who was a resident of Bradley House on Harris Avenue in Brattleboro, in 2013. At the time, according to the affidavit, Hatfield was working at Bradley House. The misuse of the funds was discovered in 2016 when a new power of attorney was assigned to Brattleboro attorney Joseph Cook.
In April 2020, Cook told Eaton he discovered the embezzlement while filing for Medicaid for the man.
"Cook briefly talked with Hatfield and said it was an awkward conversation," wrote Eaton. "She cut the conversation off and said she retained an attorney ... She said something to him about possibly paying [the man] back at $600 a month."
Power of attorney was later transferred to Brattleboro attorney Amelia Darrow, who provided Eaton with a list of the unauthorized charges.
The man, now 89, told Eaton that he did not authorize Hatfield "to spend money on herself.
When Eaton attempted to speak with Hatfield, in late 2020, she "declined to participate in an interview."
Hatfield was cited with embezzlement in December and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.