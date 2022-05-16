Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 16, 2022 @ 2:39 pm
A tractor trailer got entangled in utility lines on Highland Avenue in Hinsdale, N.H., causing a localized power outage. No injuries were reported.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
