BRATTLEBORO -- Local supporters of Planned Parenthood joined in a national effort Saturday afternoon to rally their support for the reproductive rights of women. The Rally for Reproductive Freedom events, spread out across all 50 states, were held days before the Supreme Court convenes its next session, which will include hearing a case that advocates say could further erode or overturn federal constitutional protections for abortion care.
In addition to the local rally at Pliny Park on Saturday, a larger gathering was held on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier with features speakers Lt. Governor Molly Gray, Attorney General TJ Donovan, Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, House Speaker Jill Krowinski, Chair Ann Pugh, Representative Taylor Small, Beverly Little Thunder, Tabitha Moore, Maroni Minter, and others.
“Rally for Reproductive Freedom” event co-hosts included ACLU-Vermont, League of Women Voters of Vermont, NAACP-Rutland, NAACP-Windham, Outright Vermont, Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, Rights & Democracy, VT Access to Reproductive Freedom, VT CARES, VPIRG, VT Network Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, and VT Works for Women.