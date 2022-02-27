The news of Ukraine being attacked and invaded by Russia has been devastating internationally, including in the local community.
“I’m so distraught with how close this feels,” said Ian Goodnow, vice chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board who lived in the country of Georgia for a year in 2015-2016 and whose best friend married a Ukrainian. “But also just knowing the one story I know, how this is impacting a family I care about, is multiplied by a million for families who are so dramatically affected in their lives. And the trauma, that this is going to echo through a generation of all the kids who are impacted by war.”
Goodnow recounted how when living in Georgia, people constantly talked about how Russian expansionism in 2008 created a conflict there.
“You could hear artillery,” he said, having lived about 20 kilometers from the Russian border. “It wasn’t an active warzone but the border is hot. You’re not allowed to drive there.”
His best friend, an American, married a Ukrainian in 2019. Goodnow and his wife went to the wedding celebration in Kyiv in Ukraine.
Goodnow said he’s checking in with his best friend a lot. They studied the Russian language together at University of Vermont. When Goodnow lived in Georgia, his friend resided in Ukraine.
Goodnow said his friend’s wife’s grandmother is too old to travel. She’s staying with her daughter in Kharkiv in Ukraine.
There are many aid organizations accepting donations to help Ukraine and its government, Goodnow said. To show solidarity, he also cancelled a subscription for watching soccer games within the Russian Premiere League.
Goodnow described feeling helpless and “wanting to do more in the face of just such an evil act.” But he also said, “Ukraine will prevail.”
“I’m sure many Brattleboro people, like me, support the Ukrainian people against the continuing horror that is Putin,” said Elizabeth McLoughlin, chairwoman of the Brattleboro Select Board, referring to Russia’s president.
McLoughlin’s best friend in fourth grade was Ukrainian and went to Ukrainian lessons every Saturday.
“Ukrainian culture is rich, its people not easily deterred,” McLoughlin said.
Lissa Weinmann of the Windham World Affairs Council said her group has a lot of concern about the Chernobyl power plant the Russians are occupying.
“We’ve heard reports staff have been taken hostage,” she said. “If there’s a mishap there or a fire starts, it could be devastating for the whole region.”
She said if a spent pool of nuclear fuel catches fire, it can be difficult or impossible to control because it can release radioactivity into the atmosphere.
Weinmann called the whole situation “tragic.”
“The stability, mind, of Putin seems to be very much in question,” she said.
On Facebook, West Dover Inn & 1846 Tavern said all of its Russian-made beverages would be dumped out.
“Our friend Anastasiia is from Lutsk on the Stry River in northwestern Ukraine,” the business said, showing a video of her pouring out a bottle of Stolichnaya vodka. “Please pray for her, her family (her brother and father are suddenly now in the Ukrainian Army; her mother and younger brother are working hard in their community) and the entire Republic of Ukraine. If history is a guide, Ukraine will undoubtedly prevail!”
The inn and bar challenged other establishments on Route 100 to follow suit. Dover Bar and Grill accepted.
In a video posted on Twitter, a bartender at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry is seen pouring out the same kind of vodka.
“Sorry @Stoli lovers,” Magic Mountain tweeted. “No more.”
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery and River Garden Marketplace, said his group isn’t going as far as a brewery in Ukraine that stopped brewing productions in order to make Molotov cocktails.
“But we do support their efforts in condemning the attack,” he said.
With Ukraine being one of the top five producers of barley in the world, Hiler noted the brewing industry would be affected by the attack.
Senate Majority Leader Becca Balint, D-Windham, who lives in Brattleboro and is running for U.S. Congress, said the invasion will “result in the loss of innocent lives, which is a tragedy.”
“The responsibility for this unjustified attack lies with Russia alone, and Russia must be held accountable,” Balint said via Facebook. “I fully support President Biden and our allies in pursuing economic sanctions. We must ensure the Ukrainian people have the humanitarian aid they need.”