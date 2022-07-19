Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

WILMINGTON — A restaurant and lodging is envisioned for a set of four big buildings at the gateway to downtown Wilmington formerly owned by Honora Winery.

VT 211 LLC acquired the property and is proposing the project. The group includes Connecticut residents Steven and Tiffany Chila, and Joe Garra.

Their plan is to have seven townhouses and three apartments. On Tuesday, they were looking at a layout for floor plans in upstairs sections.

With their timeline dependent on getting approval from the Wilmington Development Review Board, then the state through its Act 250 permitting process, they anticipate the process taking 18 to 24 months.

“We’re super excited to get going,” Tiffany Chila said at the site, pointing out that the property is close to golfing, skiing and lake activities. “It’s a great spot.”

Joseph Cincotta of LineSync Architecture in Wilmington testified on behalf of the group at the DRB hearing Monday. The board has 45 days to issue a decision.

Board member Diane Abate noted the property has been vacant for years and praised the project for breathing life back into the space. Previously, Honora received approvals for a brewpub on the property.

“It looks a lot more finished on the outside than the inside,” Cincotta said.

A restaurant and kitchen space is estimated to be about 1,500 square feet in the building closest to downtown.

Gretchen Havreluk, economic development consultant, said the town is making efforts to expand sewer capacity in the area.

“Irrespective of the decision of the board, it’s very heartening to see interest in this property,” board member Paul Lockyear said.