BRATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old Londonderry man was ordered held without bail on 10 charges, including that he threatened a woman and another man with a handgun.
Charges filed against Robert Voitechonok include first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Winhall Police Department responded to a motel in Londonderry at just before 8 p.m. on Thursday to a report that Voitechonok was assaulting a woman.
Trooper Brandon Groh wrote in an affidavit that the caller warned that Voitechonok had a .45-caliber handgun in his possession and was screaming at a woman who was locked in a bathroom.
Before troopers arrived on the scene, Voitechonok had fled.
The woman who had locked herself in the bathroom told troopers that Voitechonok “went ballistic” while she was on the phone.
When the woman attempted to leave the motel room, Voitechonok took her shoes and threw her on the bed, states the affidavit.
Later, Voitechonok allegedly attempted to force the woman to engage in a sex act, which she refused.
Voitechonok responded by assaulting her, states the affidavit, grabbing her by the back of the head. She fled to the bathroom and locked the door.
Later, Voitechonok allegedly knocked her to the ground and took her phone, breaking it in half. Voitechonok also is accused of shoving the woman into a car door when she attempted to get her wallet from the vehicle.
Another woman attempted to intervene by entering the motel room, but Voitechonok shoved her out. That woman told troopers she saw Voitechonok pointing a gun at the alleged victim’s head.
That woman was able to take a gun away from Voitechonok, but he choked and punched her in the face, states the affidavit.
He then retrieved another firearm and pointed it at a man who also attempted to intervene.
“[The man] asked if he really wanted to do that, at which point [Voitechonok] unloaded the pistol, grabbed his things and went out to his truck,” wrote Groh.
The man told troopers, at one point, Voitechonok grabbed him in the groin area and also attempted to choke him.
At just past midnight, Voitechonok returned to the motel, where he was arrested. At the time, states the affidavit, Voitechonok had a firearm in his waistband. When troopers attempted to take him into custody, he resisted.
“It took multiple troopers to place the defendant into handcuffs,” wrote Groh.
During the arraignment on Friday afternoon, Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins told the court that although Voitechonok does not have a criminal history “that we’re aware of,” the nature of the charges are “exceedingly concerning.”
“It’s a mixture of domestic violence, violence towards third parties who tried to intervene and introducing a firearm while intoxicated,” said Nevins.
“The court finds that at this preliminary stage, there is not a set of conditions that the court could issue which would protect victims as well as the community,” said Judge Michael Kainen.
He asked the court clerk to schedule a weight of the evidence hearing to determine if Voitechonok should continue to be held without bail.
Voitechonok is also charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault and simple assault.