PERU — A Londonderry woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route 11.
Vermont State Police said the incident occurred at about 10:51 a.m. Sunday near Dump Road. Mary Butera, 75, was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan when she crashed.
Police said the initial investigation suggests Butera was traveling westbound on Route 11 when she lost control of the vehicle. The Volkswagen Tiguan then crossed the yellow centerline and entered the eastbound lane before leaving the roadway and traveling through the eastbound embankment.
The vehicle went airborne and struck a guide wire from a power pole before coming to a stop facing southbound in the eastbound embankment, police said. It is considered to be totaled.
Butera was transported by DHART Helicopter to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire for serious injuries. Her current condition is reported to be stable. Police said further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
State Police urge witnesses to contact the Shaftsbury barracks and provide any relevant information that could help in the ongoing investigation. Call 802-442-5421 ext. 8
Assisting State Police at the scene of the accident were the Londonderry Rescue Squad, Londonderry Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Paul’s Towing Service.