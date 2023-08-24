JAMAICA — Rainwater rolled down West Hill Road and culverts failed during the historic flooding in Vermont last month, flooding Diana DeMarsico's home and car.
"It covered about three-and-a-half feet of my garage. My car was covered," she said. "There was just rocks everywhere. It was just like a sea of rocks."
Although her car was filled with rocks, she ended up getting it to start. The kitchen, mudroom and pantry flooded with minimal damage.
DeMarsico said the basement was "completely flooded, maybe like 4 feet down there." A brand new boiler system still works.
A walk-in cooler used for her business Wild Meadow Farm was ruined. Cut flowers she sells and kept in the basement collapsed. She said she's running at 20 percent capacity for her flower farm.
DeMarsico was evacuated from her home by Rescue Inc. She said she was "so embarrassed."
Her fiber sheep were brought inside of the home. They have foot rot from standing in the wet ground for so long.
DeMarsico received grant funding through Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont and the Stratton Foundation, and hopes to get money through the Vermont Department of Economic Development's Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program developed in the wake of the storm.
"The problem is that anything on my property is now my responsibility," she said, as she doesn't expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover any of the damage after having a meeting with a representative.
Her biggest frustration has been with with the town. She said the Select Board received only one bid for work on her road right after the flooding and waited three weeks to gather more bids.
Work on the road was underway Wednesday when the interview took place and had begun earlier this month. DeMarsico said she made the town aware of issues with culverts on the road back in May, however, funding was cited by the board as a challenge.
DeMarsico said the town is looking into a grant through the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service to help with remediation.
"I'm losing land," she said. "So it's not just that it doesn't look good but I can't graze animals on it, and that means that I have to spend more money buying hay and there's not a lot of hay right now."
DeMarsico bought the house in March 2022 after it had been taken off the market due to flooding in July 2021. She's worried about staying there now.
"But I mean, I don't have anywhere else to go," she said. "I was basically housing insecure for over two years prior to this."
DeMarsico moved back to Vermont, where she grew up, after living in California. She said she wanted to get a break from being evacuated due to wildfires.
Her hope is to have more coordinated communication between the town, state and federal governments.
"It would be nice to have someone kind of be the liaison to bring everyone together," she said. "As it is now, I feel like I'm the one feeding grants that the town has to apply to, to them, and that's really frustrating."
Town Administrator Mike Tuller said the town is working with DeMarsico on the USDA NRCS application.
"She has one of the properties that's been impacted," he said Wednesday. "We're also going to have the state floodplain manager take a look at it as well. We did have the river engineer take a look at it."
On Thursday, DeMarsico said she learned she wouldn't be eligible for the USDA NRCS funding because the river that washed out the road and then her house is so far away from her home.
Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack estimated about nine properties are included in the USDA NRCS application. She said the town has to sponsor the application.
Tuller said the town is evaluating properties to figure out how to manage them in the short and long term.
"A lot of them require engineers," Tuller said. "We're trying to get the scope of work but it doesn't happen as fast as people like them to."
DeMarsico said the town has agreed the next two steps to mitigate her road from washing into her property is to install a box culvert where the main failure occurred and blast away ledge on the road across from her property to create proper drainage.
"They just don't have funds right now to do those two steps," she said.
Jamaica is working to comply with detailed requirements to tap into FEMA funding. Local officials anticipate the agency will cover more substantial work than it has in the past, as part of President Biden's disaster declaration for Vermont and a recognition that such storms are the new normal.
They participated in an exploratory call with a FEMA representative and will attend a recovery scoping meeting on Sept. 8. They're looking at loan options to hold the town over before reimbursement from the federal government.
If hazard mitigation projects aimed at greater resiliency are approved, Jamaica could be looking at needing more than $1 million. The hope is to move quickly in order to get work done before winter rolls around.
Kim Keblish of FEMA Public Affairs said her agency provides "individual assistance" and "public assistance." The latter is for declared counties, local government and nonprofit organizations.
"There is a mitigation component to FEMA public assistance," Keblish said, noting how an environmental preservation team provides assessments to see if what's being rebuilt is in a good place and not affecting the surrounding area.
Projects are considered on a case by case basis, Keblish said, and can improve infrastructure when allowable under the declaration. A total of 16 requests for public assistance in Windham County have been submitted including the town of Jamaica and Jamaica Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Keblish said it's too early in the process to have information on price tags pertaining to damages.
"We are currently evaluating the amount of damage with applicants," she said.