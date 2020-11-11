WEST DOVER — The Original Golf School at Mount Snow will not reopen next season, ending an institution spanning more than four decades in the Deerfield Valley.
“It’s been quite a fun run,” said Jay Morelli, golf school director and founder.
Morelli said Vail Resorts terminated a contract he had entered with Mount Snow’s previous parent company Peak Resorts more than a decade ago. A spokesman for Vail didn’t comment by press time.
“I would say they sort of honored the contract,” Morelli said. “It wasn’t a contract for eternity.”
His hope is to move the school to the nearby Haystack Golf Course in Wilmington and operate on a smaller scale.
Morelli started the school in 1978, a year after Killington bought Mount Snow. He had been a pro at the Killington resort and asked to run a golf school at Mount Snow.
“I said, ‘I guess we can,’” he said. “It’s been going ever since.”
For the interview, Morelli was in Florida where he spends winters teaching golf school in Crystal River. That school started in 1985, followed by another four years later in Ocean City, Maryland.
The school at Mount Snow was the first of its kind. Morelli recalled other programs at the time being more like “traveling road shows.”
“We were the first place with a dedicated facility, with a dedicated staff, a whole season program,” he said. “It’s been a pretty smooth ride.”
When the school first started, Morelli didn’t realize the size of the gap in the market. He said what started with 24 people per session expanded into 100 people, with more than 100,000 people served throughout the years.
When Peak Resorts purchased Mount Snow, Morelli was asked to take over ownership of the school and pay for the space.
“It was cool,” he said, as he could focus more on teaching rather than corporate issues outside his expertise. He said he enjoys instructing more than anything else.
Vail bought Peak last year.
“I just didn’t fit into their corporate program. I was sort of an outlier,” Morelli said. “I was sort of an odd duck.”
The company has other golf courses but no golf schools, Morelli said. He described an unsuccessful attempt to give Vail a counteroffer.
“There’s no issues as far as nonperformance,” he said, adding that all of this year’s students were “very happy” despite COVID-19 restrictions. “Obviously, they’re a billion dollar company with their own sets of guidelines and protocols, and we just didn’t fit.”
Morelli said that during the best of times, the school employed about 60 people. Later, the number went down to about a dozen.
In the pandemic, Morelli only had about five employees. He anticipates if participation levels went back to 2019 levels, he would need about 15.
Given an uptick in interest that Morelli attributes to golf being able to provide social distancing in the outdoors, it’s unclear how many students he might have in the future.
“Golf is a really hot item these days,” he said. “Mount Snow had a pretty good year in spite of starting late. They had a lot of people playing.”
Annually, the school averaged about 600 students. With a vaccine, Morelli said the school could have offered more slots.
This year, the school served 120 people. State restrictions on travel for U.S. counties with high case counts would have required quarantine for some students.
“Who’s going to quarantine for golf school?” Morelli said.
Each student attends the school for an average of three days. Morelli said Fairways Restaurant at the Mount Snow course would prepare about 2,000 lunches and have about 50 cocktail parties in a given year. He also attributes many hotel stays to the school.
Morelli said at Haystack, the practice areas are smaller and he doesn’t want to get in the way of the golf operation.
“I think we would be a good fit,” he said. “We just can’t do big things.”
Morelli expressed disappointment about having to part ways with longtime employees who feel more like family than friends. He thanked all his coworkers — from the pros to restaurant staff to reservation staff and other employees — for making the experience “a lot of fun.”
“No regrets,” he said.