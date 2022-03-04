BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel has gone on the record that the federal government should not allow the construction of interim nuclear waste storage facilities without also pursuing a permanent repository.
The panel, meeting in special session Monday night, unanimously voted to approve an advisory opinion to be sent to the U.S. Department of Energy by today, a deadline for comments set back in December.
The full panel on Monday night, meeting electronically, heard from several scientists from the Department of Energy, via a virtual link, and also heard from retired Keene State College Professor Thomas Nebler, now with the Social and Environmental Research Institute (SERI).
The DOE scientists said nuclear energy is part of the government’s strategy for countering climate change, a statement which raised some eyebrows during the Vermont meeting.
The federal Department of Energy was supposed to create a facility for the long-term storage of the highly radioactive spent fuel from the country’s 100-plus commercial nuclear reactors, but there has been little progress in the past 12 years, ever since the proposed Yucca Mountain site was abandoned.
As a result, the high-level waste is being stored indefinitely at local nuclear plants, either operating or closed, as is the case with Vermont Yankee. The closed Vernon plant now going through the decommissioning process.
The Vermont policy said that it didn’t make sense to move the waste twice, and that if an interim storage facility is sited and built, it should be close to a permanent facility.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is considering two such interim waste storage sites for high-level radioactive waste, such as the waste stored in large concrete and steel cannisters in Vernon. Those proposed sites are in the Southwest — one in far western Texas, and the other in eastern New Mexico.
Concerns have been raised about political equity — that the waste facilities will be built in low-income communities of color, concerns echoed by some members of the panel and members of the public who spoke during the meeting.
The company that wants to build the West Texas facility has close business connections to NorthStar Group Services, the owner of Vermont Yankee.
A subcommittee of the Vermont decommissioning advisory panel, chaired by vice chairwoman Lissa Weinmann of Brattleboro, has been studying the issue of interim waste storage issue for more than a year, and the request from the federal DOE last December prompted the vote.
”I am encouraged by the work of our small committee and believe it should serve as a model for such discussions across the nation,” said Weinmann after Monday’s vote.
She pointed out the committee included Corey Daniels, a representative of NorthStar, as well as Madeline Arms, one of Vernon’s representatives on the panel.
”Our committee included a representative of NorthStar, a representative from Vernon, and others who generally represent divergent points of view, yet cared enough to whittle the complex matter down to basic points of agreement,” she said.
”We agreed that starting to look for an ‘interim’ site without showing any progress or even intention to finding a permanent disposal site is folly and certainly does not sow confidence in the DOE process. We agreed that geology should dictate where a search begins, not just casting a wide net nationally looking for ‘consent’ that’s going to kick the radioactive waste problem down the road like we’ve done for almost a half century. We agreed that any ‘interim’ site should be near a permanent site so this waste is moved only once.
”And most importantly to me, we agreed that the public needs a lot more information that the Department of Energy has not provided,” wrote Weinmann in a follow-up email.
She said additional study by an independent body should look at whether the country should leave the waste in place, as Canada is doing, until a permanent disposal site is found.
Weinmann took issue with the DOE assertion that nuclear power is part of the climate solution.
”We may find that nuclear is too slow and too expensive to really make a dent, and that other solutions may result in faster and greater decarbonization impact with less cost and risk,” she said.
Emily Davis of Brattleboro, chairwoman of the panel, said even though Vermont is not on anyone’s radar as either an interim nuclear waste storage site or permanent waste storage site, because nuclear waste is currently being stored in Vernon, it is of concern to the state and the panel.
”Some panelists feel that the nation’s nuclear waste management is an issue related to VY decommissioning because the spent fuel will reside on site until the DOE moves it either into storage or permanent disposal,” Davis said. “So, absent a coherent national strategy to handle the waste, the VY site is part of the current ad-hoc system of nuclear waste management.”
NorthStar’s two representatives on the advisory panel, Corey Daniels and David Pearson, both abstained from voting on the recommendation. NorthStar is affiliated with Interim Storage Partners, a joint project of Waste Control Specialists and Orano. Scott State is CEO of Waste Control Specialists, as well as NorthStar.
Interim Storage Partners has an NRC permit to build an interim waste facility in west Texas, near Waste Control Specialists’ current low-level nuclear waste facility.