NEWFANE — Carolyn Partridge is wrapping up more than two decades in the Vermont Legislature but she’s not done with public service.
“I’ve served for 24 years and I always wondered how will I know when it’s time to quit, and it’s like the stars just aligned,” said Partridge during a phone call with the Reformer.
Earlier this summer, Patricia Duff, who has been a Windham County assistant judge since 2007, announced she was resigning her position.
Gov. Phil Scott is in the process of considering people to fill the position until the November election. Along with Partridge, Scott is considering Windham County Clerk Millie Berry and Windham County NAACP President Steffen Gillom to finish out Duff’s term.
Gillom told the Reformer that he has no plans to officially run for the position as a write-in at this time. Berry did not respond to a pair of emails.
“A friend contacted me and told me about the position and that Judge Duff was resigning,” said Partridge. “I thought to myself, ‘That sounds really interesting.’”
Vermont has 28 elected assistant judges, also known as side judges, two for each county who serve four year terms. In Windham County, they work out of the Newfane Courthouse.
They are responsible for the administration of the county budget and all other county affairs. They also serve in the judiciary as finders of fact in civil and family court alongside presiding superior court judges, hence the term “side judges.”
Even though Duff has resigned her position, her name will appear on the Aug. 9 ballot alongside current assistant judge Lamont Barnett.
So Partridge is hoping to get the word out that she is running a write-in campaign for the position.
When she decided not to run again for state representative, Partridge thought about what she might do, other than running her farm with her husband, Alan, in Windham, and selling hand-dyed yarn sheared from their herd of sheep and goats.
“I had thought about becoming a guardian ad litem,” she said.
A guardian ad litem is a volunteer who advocates for children involved in court cases. A judge appoints a guardian in every child abuse or child neglect case and sometimes in delinquency and other cases. The guardian makes recommendations to the court for the child’s best interests in and out of court until the case is over, according to the website of the Vermont Judiciary.
Partridge, who moved to Vermont from New Jersey in 1972 and moved to Windham in 1985, is currently the chairwoman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry. She served as the House Assistant Minority Leader in 2003 and 2004 and Majority Leader from 2005 to 2008.
“I’m a good ‘book balancer,’” she said. “I’ve never served on the House Appropriations Committee, but we dealt every year with the budget for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.”
She said being an assistant judge is more than working on the budget and keeping an eye on the county’s budget and buildings, including the courthouse in Newfane and the new office of the county sheriff on Ferry Road in Brattleboro.
“Being a finder of fact, an assistant judge weighs in on the facts of the case,” she said.
Ultimately, it’s up to the court judge to make the legal decision.
Partridge said she hopes voters will consider her to work alongside local judges and Assistant Judge Barnett.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said it would be inappropriate for him to endorse any one candidate who might end up overseeing his budget.
However, he said, “We need a person who is a diligent public servant looking to set forth the best interests of the county.”
He also noted if the governor doesn’t appoint someone to fill Duff’s position in advance of the election, he has full confidence in Judge Barnett’s abilities.
“We have an excellent relationship with him and are confident the county’s affairs will be appropriately handle during this transition,” said Anderson.
Jason Maulucci, press secretary for Gov. Scott, said the three candidates have all gone through a first round of interviews.
“We are aiming for an appointment either next week or the one after,” said Maulucci.