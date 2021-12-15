BRATTLEBORO — The annual Longest Night service this weekend intends to provide hope for those who are not so cheery during the holidays.
Phillip Wilson, priest associate at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, said the church has hosted the nondenominational service for about five years now.
"It was something I had experienced throughout when I was a priest in New Jersey," he said. "It's really about people who are living with a lot of sadness at this time and need some way to express it, some way to acknowledge it."
The service starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and can be viewed at vimeo.com/event/1613502. It will include candle lightings, readings, cello music and chants.
Wilson said the service can allow attendees to enjoy the holidays afterwards. He views the COVID-19 pandemic as a potentially big source of pain this season, as people will feel loss or emptiness in different ways due to the public health emergency.
Last year's service was held completely remote via Zoom, Wilson said. This year's will have the hybrid model.
Wilson said people can come to the church wearing masks or watch via Vimeo. If someone who isn't attending in person wants to have a candle lit in the name of someone or an event, they can email him at 105pdwshw@gmail.com.
"I'm happy to do it," he said. "I think it's important. What I found is for the people who come, it's really significant. Being up front I get to hear everyone's words when they light a candle. It's incredible what people are living with in terms of grief or sorrow. It's the scab that gets pulled at this time of year."
Attendees may have a child or partner who died. They could be living with addiction or have a family member or friend in the same situation.
"I also hear people really grieving about great big concerns like the environment or refugees who drowned at the bottom of the Mediterranean," Wilson said.
He doesn't expect to see as many people in the church for this year's service due to the virus. He stressed that it's not an Episcopal or Christian service.
"It's about hurt and pain," he said. "We use the language of healing and looking for the light so it can include anyone."
The name of the service comes from the winter solstice.
"The holiday season magnifies whatever is going on in our lives, the joyful and the hurting places," states an event flyer. "It can be the hardest time of the year. Carrying sadness, pain or loss is an added struggle when joy and celebration are expected."