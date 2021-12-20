BRATTLEBORO — Candle lighting and cello music soothed attendees of the Longest Night service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church as part of an annual tradition to counter grief with hope during the holiday season.
The Rev. Phillip Wilson, priest associate at St. Michael's who started the non-denominational service locally after experiencing a similar tradition when he was a priest in New Jersey, shared the message that "healing is possible" with about a dozen masked attendees who came to the church Sunday and others who watched online via vimeo.com.
"We have come here, the Longest Night, to name the loss and sorry in our lives when the world around us celebrates joy and happiness," Wilson said. "We have come here ... to acknowledge the darkness as we also claim the light that follows the night ... to remind ourselves that we are not alone and that there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God."
Wilson said the longest night of the year, which would be Dec. 21 this year, has become a metaphor for the pain and loss many people feel at this time of the year. Grief, he said, can be magnified during the holiday season.
Addiction, climate change, COVID-19 and school shootings were noted by Wilson as particular sources of anguish during recent times. He said healing begins by naming the pain.
Attendees were invited to do that as they lit candles. They shared the names of loved ones who died or were in pain, and events or issues causing suffering.
They were told by Wilson that they should realize they are not alone. He lit candles and shared messages for those who were not in the church but wanted to participate.
"Leave this service reassured of the power of a single light to pierce the darkness," Wilson said. "Leave with the hope that even during this, the Longest Night, that night is never wholly dark, and that no night is endless. Leave with the patience to live with the questions for which there are no easy answers."