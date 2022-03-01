ATHENS — Town Clerk Darlene Wyman couldn't remember on Tuesday morning how long she had been town clerk, it had been so long.
Wyman was honored by her fellow Athenians Tuesday at the conclusion of Town Meeting with a card and a check of appreciation -- and accolades from townspeople.
She said after the meeting that she had started as town clerk "in 1995 or 1996, I can't remember," and said with a smile that Tuesday's meeting would be her last.
Townspeople gave her a round of applause and signed a large card that had been quietly passed around during the meeting, wishing her a happy retirement. Select Board member Janet Perry added her well wishes at the end of the meeting.
Wyman opens every town meeting with a reading of all the registered voters in town -- a virtual Democracy roll call in Athens.
"Everybody likes her," said Select Board Chairman and town Moderator David Bemis. "She's very dedicated to it, she always puts the town first. If somebody calls her and needs something, she'll go down to the office and open it up."
Bemis said the town gave her a gift certificate to a quilting shop. "She wants to do some quilting," he said.
She said she plans on spending more time with her family and relaxing.
Hannah Regier, the assistant town treasurer, is running unopposed to succeed Wyman, Bemis noted.
Regier was already answering townspeople's questions from the back of the room, where she and others were handing out ballots.