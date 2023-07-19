DOVER — After 24 years, John Flores’ employment at Dover Free Library was terminated.
Flores wasn’t given a letter from the Board of Trustees. He said he was told Wednesday his termination was for the good of the community.
“I’m here not knowing why they fired me,” he said. “To me, that’s a puzzle. Usually when you get fired, you get a paper, you sign it, with the reason for why you were fired. Why would libraries be different?”
Flores said an assistant to the Vermont Secretary of State advised him to seek private counsel.
“They just didn’t want me to do my job,” Flores said, referring to library trustees.
In a statement, the Board of Trustees said it “has the utmost appreciation for the years of service John Flores has dedicated to the library, its patrons and our community. While we cannot, and do not, publicly discuss personnel matters, we remain excited for the future of the Dover Free Library.”
Board Chairperson Jodi Keeler said the board will be launching a search for a new director.
None of the summer programs will be changing as a result of the termination. The rest of the staff stayed on.
Flores said he was given a performance review by the board three months ago, “then they said they weren’t going to talk about that performance review. They were going to do another performance review.”
Flores noted two members of the five member board are brand new due to recent resignations.
“They said they had to go into executive session because the other two hadn’t read the input from Jodi’s follow-up to the evaluation,” he said. Three out of five board members were “always finding some fault with whatever we did.”
Flores said trustees had concerns about the budget, spending and children’s programming. He feels the board was micromanaging the library.
As the director, he said his role was to run daily operations. He recounted being asked by trustees to move books and chairs, rearrange the DVDs and put up different bulletin boards.
Another issue had to do a partition installed during the COVID-19 pandemic in the area where books are taken out and staff interact with patrons. Flores said staff members feel more comfortable keeping it up.
“You can’t have two captains on a board,” he said. Three board members “are really insistent they have a right to run the library. I would always push back and say, ‘We’re not going to do that.’”
Flores said it’s been implied by trustees that he wasn’t “a very pleasant person” and the public is unhappy with him.
“I’m not hostile,” he said, rejecting claims brought to him that he had been rude.
Flores said he has been busy bookkeeping in the back room since 2018 and has largely stayed away from the public since COVID. He acknowledged several instances earlier in his career, where his behavior resulted in complaints that were dismissed by the board.
Part of the performance review called for Flores to use Amazon to buy materials and equipment since the prices would be better. He said he told trustees that “Dover Free Library buys local and we try to buy from companies that don’t destroy the environment as best as we can.”
Flores had been hoping to make it to his 25th year before retiring. He plans to see what lawyers say about the termination and possibly drive for the Moover, housesit or watch dogs and cats.
“It’s kind of a relief in a way,” he said of his termination. “I was losing sleep for over a year.”
Ed Brookman, who was on the board for just more than five years before resigning recently and served as board chairperson before Keeler, said Keeler and two other trustees had “personal issues” with Flores that had nothing to do with surveying library patrons.
“The staff loves him and as far as I know, the town loves him,” Brookman said.
Brookman said he was getting outvoted on issues and trustees didn’t like how he handled a performance review.
“They didn’t think John was doing a good job,” he said. “They didn’t like this policy, they didn’t like that policy. They didn’t like how I was doing my job.”
Brookman disliked how the trustees were approaching Flores or the library.
“A library board is responsible for policies,” Brookman said. “Programs ... that’s the responsibility of the library director and the staff. They were crossing these lines.”