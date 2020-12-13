You might recall that last week, we reported the Legislative Joint Fiscal Committee turned down a number of Scott Administration proposals for reallocating more than $20 million in remaining federal coronavirus relief funds. They did so based on several concerns, including the short notice upon which the proposals were delivered, and concerns about how the money would be spent. But lawmakers including state Sen Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said they’d welcome another look.
Those proposals are back, and the committee meets at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow to reconsider the package. You can tune in live or watch the proceedings later at this link.
The proposals include:
• $10 million in business aid grants for businesses that did not qualify for the recent round of reallocated aid directed at the food service and hospitality industries. “Based on remaining grant fund amounts, current proration factor calculations estimate that all other applicants will receive 34 percent of their unmet need – for an average grant award of $35,418,” the administration’s supporting documents said. “An additional investment of $10 million in this program will allow the Agency of Commerce and the Department of Taxes to increase grants amounts for all other sector applicants by 7 percent, and increase average grant award amounts by approximately $5,000.”
• $1.75 million transferred from the CARES Act farm relief bill to the Working Lands program. That money is needed to cover a shortfall in funds, the administration said. “The additional $1.75 [million] transfer of funds represents 35 additional business awards of $50,000 per business,” the administration said.
• $3.2 million in hazard pay to employees of designated agencies and specialized service agencies working for the Department of Mental Health. “As Vermont healthcare providers respond to the increased cases of COVID-19 across Vermont, it is critical to ensure the fiscal stability of essential providers,” the administration said.
This line item drew criticism from lawmakers including Sears, who wondered why the DA and SSA workers were being singled out for hazard pay when other workers — namely, at long-term care facilities — have not been similarly rewarded.
• $6 million to cover the expense of claims expected to be denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There’s not much time for the two sides to haggle. And leaving money on the table while Vermonters are struggling seems like a non-starter from this angle. So it will be interesting to see if and how this bipartisan committee and the administration will find common ground.
“My main concern right now is getting the money to these businesses,” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts told the committee last week. “A week, two weeks, three weeks — that could make or break folks. “
While we’re on the topic of the administration’s financial plans, Gov. Phil Scott offered a small glimpse into what the fiscal 2022 budget proposal might look like during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
Scott, asked whether the state would propose budget cuts for FY22, gave a brief glimpse into what the spending plan might look like.
“We’re going to be presenting a budget that will be balanced based on reality in the next month, so stay tuned,” he said. “We’ll do all we can with what we have. And again, we want to focus on economic recovery. We know that businesses provide the lifeblood of government. They provide the revenue that we need for the future. So we’re going to work hand in hand and make sure we provide for the businesses so they can survive and thrive in the aftermath.”
As you may recall, the administration asked its departments to produce budgets ranging between level funding to 3 percent growth, and also asked that spending plans be viewed through an equity lens.
How that balances with Democratic legislators’ desires for programs that address the economic inequities exposed by the pandemic remains to be seen. But the likely answer lies in a place hundreds of miles away from the Green Mountains: Georgia, where a pair of runoff elections for the state’s two U.S. Senate seats will decide if the Democrats take control of the Senate and unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as majority leader.
WORKING FOR A LIVINGThere’s a lot of attention on Vermont’s workforce challenges as 2020 grinds to a close.
Much of the attention is on the estimated 20,000 unemployed workers whose extended benefits are likely to disappear the day after Christmas, unless Congress acts. In the meantime, the state Labor Department finds itself in the unenviable position of directing claimants to support services until things improve.
But as the state moves forward, business development and higher education stakeholders — and there’s significant intersection between those two groups— have pointed out the need of linking up education and training with the skills needed by employers. It’s a significant goal in ongoing plans to reinvent the Vermont State Colleges System, which includes technical training and certifications available though the Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College.
In Windham County, Brattleboro Credit Development Corp. Executive Director Adam Grinold said even now, in the midst of a pandemic with record unemployment, employers are challenged to fill positions.
“The labor market is not functioning properly and needs outside forces to bring the supply and demand more closely into alignment,” Grinold said. “This can occur with workforce training that provides out-of-work individuals with new skills and training to match the local demand.”
For example, he pointed to a recent study showing that there’s a demand in Windham County for drivers with Commercial Drivers License (CDL) certification. A survey of just 18 Windham County businesses currently employing 76 CDL drivers showed that in five years, they’ll need to hire 78 new drivers.
“In our region there are high-wage, high-growth, high-opportunity jobs available today, many of which do not require four-year degrees. However, even with a robust workforce training system in place, Southern Vermont needs to grow its population to meet current and future employer needs,” Grinold said.
In Bennington County, Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Harrington said he’s aware of job opportunities for skilled labor, such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, builders, and masons, as well as for day care providers, health care providers, and educators, especially in special education.
EXPOSING NEEDThere will be many competing priorities as the new Legislative session begins. But it says here we can expect to hear a great deal about access to quality child care, not only for the sake of early childhood development, but as an economic necessity.
Part of the issue is finding a way to pay child care workers a living wage. As one commenter said during a recent Windham County legislative delegation meeting on this topic, it’s difficult to expect recent college graduates carrying $50,000 in student loan debt to take on a job paying $12 an hour. Providers want to pay a living wage, because they want to keep talented people in a competitive labor market; but they also want to remain affordable.
“While many states stayed silent on child care during the pandemic, Vermont recognized early on that there can be no recovery without child care,” Let’s Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards said. “The investments Vermont made to stabilize and support our child care industry helped us avoid the widespread and permanent child care closures many other states have seen.”
“But even before COVID, three out of five of Vermont’s youngest children didn’t have access to the child care they needed. The pandemic exposed the inequities in this fragile system and exacerbated the child care crisis Vermonters were already facing,” Richards said “Now is the time for us to come together and build a truly equitable, affordable, and accessible child care system to support our young families, strengthen our economy and set our youngest citizens up for success in school and life.”
Data provided by Let’s Grow Kids, a grassroots organization pushing for full high-quality child care access across the state, offers a snapshot of where Vermont stands as the new year dawns.
First, an important note: “licensed capacity” in this data refers to the maximum number of spaces programs are licensed to offer, not the number they actually do offer. That difference is owed to several factors, such as staffing and reduced capacity due to COVID safety protocols.
That said, in September 2019 there were 1,027 regulated child care programs in Vermont, with a total licensed capacity of 17,643. A year later, in September 2020, there were 992 regulated child care programs, with a total licensed capacity of 16,210. Since the beginning of 2020 through September, 39 child care programs have opened in Vermont and 56 have closed, Let’s Grow Kids said.
However: COVID is not the only factor leading to reductions in child care offerings in Vermont. Before anyone even thought of the word “coronavirus,” the state saw a net loss of 62 programs in 2019 and 45 in 2018, according to data provided by Let’s Grow Kids.
Could or should the state wade in and support K-5 child care across the state, or offer universal pre-kindergarten? A blue ribbon commission found in 2016 that state support assuring universal child care could cost as much as $347 million in additional investment. But a business roundtable study the next year determined the return on investment in child care is $3 for every $1 spent. Neither figure is chump change.
SEE YOU NEXT YEAR ...Look Ahead, Vermont is taking a two-week hiatus, during which I will be filling in as guest editor of the Manchester Journal. This column will return the first week in January, and there will be plenty to talk about: The launch of the 2021-22 biennium, with new leaders in the House and Senate; the start of Phil Scott’s third two-year term as governor; Molly Gray’s first days as lieutenant governor; and the monumental challenges all will face.
That said, I’ll use this opportunity to thank all who work for the State of Vermont and its 251 communities, whether they’re elected by the voters, appointed to their posts, or punch the clock as professional employees. Many of these people never get their names in the paper, but they’re essential to making this state run, and they deserve a word of thanks, especially when considering how they’ve steered our state through this pandemic. And they’ve helped me immeasurably.
Here’s hoping they — and you, our valued readers — all find a moment of rest and rejuvenation in this holiday season, and welcome 2021 in good health.