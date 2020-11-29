Southern Vermont House members polled this past week agree: COVID-19, its impact on the state’s economy, and the inequality it has exposed, should and will dominate the coming Legislative session.
They won’t have to wait until the new biennium begins to get a detailed look at the problem.
An all-Legislative briefing on the budget is slated for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and it’s being streamed live. Returning members, newly-elected lawmakers and the public will hear from the state’s financial experts on Vermont’s financial picture. They’ll also hear an update on how the Legislature will convene and meet in 2021.
While revenues have exceeded expectations so far in fiscal 2021, those expectations were low — and are still below the projected revenue amounts that drove pre-COVID budgeting.
“We know it’s going to be a tough budget cycle. That’s not an ‘if,’” Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Guilford, said. “I think we need to focus with a laser beam with how we are going to rebuild our economy, not just coming out of pandemic, but how we strengthen the economy moving forward.”
“We’re going to have a tough road ahead of us — that’s the first and foremost thing we need to address,” added Rep. Timothy Corcoran II, D-Bennington. “I’m not sure there’s going to be too much time left — I imagine this will take up the majority of the legislature’s time.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Wilmington, the vice chair of the House Government Operations Committee, said his committee’s members are already discussing how they’ll tackle some early COVID-related priorities.
Chief among those is legislation allowing communities to conduct Town Meeting business remotely and safely. Gov. Phil Scott has expressed support for extending voting by mail, which proved such a success on Election Day, to municipal and school budget votes.
Whatever form it might take, it can’t wait, as the Secretary of State’s office and town and city clerks need time to prepare. Town Meeting Day is in four months.
“We’ll have to do it very quickly in January, and the House and Senate have to be on the same page,” Gannon said.
Gannon and other lawmakers are confident that the presumptive incoming leaders of the two chambers — Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, who is likely to be elected President Pro Tempore, and Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, who is expected to be voted Speaker — can and will work together well. That wasn’t always so for their predecessors, Sen. Tim Ashe and Rep. Mitzi Johnson, as most notably seen in the chaotic end of the 2019 session.
Both Balint and Krowinski have emphasized that they have not yet been elected to leadership posts, despite the the math being firmly is in their favor in both cases. Krowinski stressed that again on Thursday in an interview for this article.
That said, Krowinski’s forward-looking comments about the coming session reflected the concerns of many Southern Vermont lawmakers. Many want a consensus-building, problem-solving approach to lawmaking in the face of multiple challenges, and Krowinski seems of a like mind.
“I feel strongly that at the time during this pandemic, that we need to bring people together and roll up our sleeves to get things done to ensure no Vermonters left behind,” Krowinski said Thursday. “I want to make sure that this recovery gives everyone a fair shot. And that includes every community in every corner of the state.”
Many lawmakers pointed to extending broadband access to all Vermonters as a pressing need, with the hope that the federal government will provide funding.
“Rural broadband is a really important part of the puzzle,” Coffey said, adding that it has to be built out equitably to be truly effective.
“We’re seeing the phenomenon of people flocking to Vermont — people who have movable jobs — and in one way it’s a big transition for many of our communities,” Coffey said. “But it does start to solve one of our biggest challenges, our quickly aging state, by bringing more children into our schools, which is a really good thing.”
Another priority cited by legislators is addressing the social and economic inequity revealed and worsened by the pandemic across Vermont.
“We want an economy that works for everybody,” Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Putney, said. The health of Vermonters in COVID-19 comes first, he said; then the economy, as well as climate change, racial and social justice, broadband and education.
“We have a clear mandate to work for Vermonters to get those things going,” Mrowicki said. “We’ll have to work with the governor. but he’s shown himself to be reasonable.”
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover, said a theme she heard from colleagues during the speaker campaign was the desire to see a “purple session” — a blend of Republican red and Democratic blue — in “dealing with COVID and issues in inequity that are being exacerbated throughout the state.”
Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset, agrees with that sentiment.
“I am hoping the last election demonstrates the need for those who govern to collaborate together in order to come up with shared priorities and meaningful solutions to our most difficult challenges,” Sullivan said in an email. “That means a spirit of collaboration evidenced by elected officials from all of our political parties.”
Rep. Kathleen James, D-Manchester, pointed out that many of the legislative caucuses that focus on specific issues, such as climate change, tourism, rural development, and racial and social justice, are bipartisan groups. It’s natural that such initiatives can benefit from bipartisan interest and support, she said.
“I really feel strongly that next session needs to be about big groups of legislators working across the middle to help the state and communities recover from COVID,” James said. ”That’s going to take bipartisan thinking and a huge degree of cooperation. And I think Jill understands that.”
Krowinski said she’s listening, and heard that message loud and clear.
“As I’m out there connecting with members across the state, it’s really important that I listen and hear what’s on their mind, and I’m hearing a lot of consistent things,” Krowinski said. “People at home during this pandemic, they’re struggling to educate their kids and do their job at the same time. People are struggling with the cost of housing, the fact that they’ve lost their job and they’re trying to keep their home.”
“What I want to do as speaker, if I have the privilege and honor to serve, to bring people together to find our common goal, through this pandemic, in recovery to ensure that no one is left behind, and that we’re building resilient communities in every corner of the state.”
A FAMILIAR FACEAsked about Krowinski, legislators said they fully expect she will be elected Speaker. They cited Krowinski’s work ethic, her passion for the job, her experience and her willingness to listen as basis for their confidence. Several noted how closely she worked with outgoing Speaker Mitzi Johnson.
“She can step into this post with great confidence and ease,” said state Rep. Mollie S. Burke, D/P-Brattleboro. “She’s got a very even temperament and I think she’ll be a fabulous speaker. I support her wholeheartedly and look forward to working with her.”
Two weeks ago, Sibilia and Rep. Kelly Pajala of Londonderry were among Independent lawmakers calling on their party-affiliated colleagues to rise above partisan division and choose a “transparent consensus builder” for the position.
Sibilia said Krowinski has respected her political independence and communicated with her clearly.
“Her willingness to communicate and answer questions and help me work through some issues in the past has been appreciated, so I have respect for Jill,” Sibilia said. “I had a lot of respect and admiration for Mitzi — we definitely had that in common. I know Mitzi has a lot of respect for her.”
Coffey also cited Krowinski’s experience, “working closely with House leadership,” and “the relationships she’s built and her ability to work across the aisle.”
Corcoran, who has served in the House since 2003, described Krowinsi as “very thoughtful, respectful, and willing to listen to both sides. I look forward to working with her.”
Mrowicki said he has known Krowinski since she was an assistant to former House Speaker Gaye Symington, who led the chamber for two terms from 2005-08. When Krowinski joined the house, she served on the Human Services Committee with Mrowicki.
“She has continued to grow and shine. I think she is totally ready,” Mrwoicki said. “She’s come up through the ranks and is ready to take on the speakership.”
If you live in Southern Vermont — and maybe you do, since you’re reading this — you’ve seen and heard, and maybe felt, the perception that interests from Burlington and Chittenden County generally run things and don’t always consider how their policies will play out across the state’s rural small towns.
Lawmakers say Krowinski is ready to challenge that perception.
“I’ve heard some people say ‘Oh, she’s from Chittenden County,’” Coffey said of Krowinski’s Burlington address. “But I’ve talked to her specifically about that — I represent two rural communities — and she deeply gets it. Vermont is a rural state and we need to be working for all Vermonters.”
“Because she’s been involved in so many statewide campaigns I think she has a real good feeling about what comprises Vermont,” Coffey added. “She’s been very hands-on over the last two election cycles and before that.”
James said she had long conversations with Krowinski on that topic, following up her talks with another candidate for speaker, Rep. Charles Kimbell, D-Woodstock. James said she took Kimbell’s candidacy seriously, and wanted to know if Krowinski shared her concerns about the economic and social issues facing rural Vermont’s small towns.
“She listened, and I don’t think those issues were new to her,” James said. “I think that was an important conversation to have. I found her willing to listen and very open.”
Krowinski, James said, understood that issues including the state’s small-town rural economy, Act 250 reform, and education “need to be front and center in the next biennium.”
Sullivan said Krowinski is “a hard worker and is open to comments and constructive criticism.” But she believes Krowinski should give up her leadership role at Emerge Vermont, an organization that recruits and trains women Democrats for political campaigns, as she’s concerned that could lead to conflicts of interest.
“I believe Jill will lead the House with reason and compromise, taking under advisement that the pandemic has brought us through different times demanding more focused compromise to drive leadership,” Sullivan said. “I believe Jill can be that person.”