BRATTLEBORO – Taking to the air, members of the Brattleboro Police Department and other first responders with their families participated in a free night on the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts.
The event was meant to honor the hard work and dedication of first responders, and NECCA plans to honor three different groups at later dates.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock was one of the first responders to participate in the program and said he had a similar experience when he was in the police academy about 15 years ago.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock gets harnessed up for the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts as he participated in a free program that honored first responders on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. NECCA wanted to honor the first responders for their hard work and will honor three different groups in the near future. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock climbs up the ladder to the platform for the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock soars through the air on the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock soars through the air on the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock soars through the air on the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock comes down the netting after landing from the flying trapeze at the New England Center for Circus Arts on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
“We did this as a team building exercise with stuff similar to this but not in this kind of setting,” said Petlock.
When Petlock hopped from the platform, he joked that he hoped the netting would catch him.
