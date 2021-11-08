BENNINGTON — Like other districts across Vermont, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has found the search for substitute teachers a challenge.
But the SVSU has tried something different: Reaching out to its students’ families to see if parents and guardians are willing to help out.
“Your school needs you!” reads a letter that recently went out to about 2,000 families in Bennington and surrounding towns. “We would love you to join our team in whatever capacity you can, whether it’s one day a week or five days a week.”
The district is also advertising in area newspapers, and has sent notices to nearby colleges, hoping that students thinking about a career in education might want the experience. And substitute teaching has long been an avenue for would-be educators to prove their mettle for a full-time teaching job.
Andrew Rockwell of Bennington, a 21-year-od Community College of Vermont student eyeing a career as a teacher, is betting on it.
“I want to get a good reputation in the district,” Rockwell said. “Once I do get certified I want to be first person they think of. If I can build up that kind of reputation, that’s important to my job placement in the future.”
OUTREACH
Gloria Cahill, the SVSU’s human resources coordinator, said the idea to reach out to families for help came from another district — and when she brought it to Superintendent James Culkeen and human resources director Nick Gault, they gave the go-ahead.
“When the pandemic hit, some of our subs said, ‘I’m going to lay low for a while.’ And that’s fine. We have to respect that,” Cahill said. “And we still have some saying ‘I’m going to sit back and watch the guidelines for a while.’ So we don’t have the pool that we want for substitutes.”
Has the new outreach effort worked? “I have gotten some emails from the letters so far. I’ve gotten four applications in,” Cahill said. “We’re going to try to keep pushing.”
Cahill and Melissa Senecal, the supervisory union’s director of curriculum instruction and assessment, said the SVSU is trying to expand its pool of subs with several strategies.
In addition to appealing to students’ families, the SVSU has reached out to area college students and retired teachers. The door is open to anyone with a high school diploma or a GED, the ability to pass a background check and attend a short training session.
The hourly rates work out to between $103 and $143 for a seven-hour day, before taxes. The scale varies for other positions — $148 for school nurses, $98 for paraprofessionals and $101 for office workers. Those rates all represent increases approved by the SVSU Board of Directors earlier this year.
“It’s a unique occupation,” Senecal, a former teacher, said. “It is not easy to be out — there has to be someone there when you aren’t. That’s always going to be a challenge that other occupations don’t necessarily have. The work isn’t going to wait for you. The work is the wonderful kiddos who are sitting there.”
So you want to be a sub in the SVSU? First, you’ll fill out an application and undergo a background check that includes fingerprinting. (“It is a school district,” Cahill noted.)
Following that, successful applicants will go through a personal interview and undergo online training.
The training is “presented in an accessible way and it’s easy to access online,” said SVSU public information coordinator Katie West. “It’s by no means something that’s going to close doors.” West should know: She took the training last year and, like many employees in the SVSU, has pitched in as a sub when needed.
“We want to make sure the person feels like they have the answers in their toolbox, that even if they don’t have an education background, that they can be successful answering the call on front lines.”
The other piece would-be subs should know? “They’re going to be walking into places where they’re appreciated and supported,” Senecal said. From the building secretaries to the building principals, teachers, paraprofessionals and staff, schools want to see subs succeed.
“Everyone wants to make them feel welcomed and successful,” she said. “They all know tomorrow they could have to take the day off.”
That’s been true for two substitutes at opposite ends of the career spectrum: Rockwell, who graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School, and Linda Flederbach, 63, of Bennington, who previously taught at St. Mary’s Academy in Hoosick Falls N.Y. Both were subbing Monday at Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
Rockwell and Flederbach both said they felt supported subbing at MAUMS, and appreciate the flexibility of the job and an online scheduling tool that allows them to plan ahead for when they can teach.
Before the COVID pandemic started, Flederbach was at MAUMS nearly every day. Ever since, she’s been teaching about three days per week.
”I had burned out of the full time teaching job with all the responsibilities, but I still wanted to work with kids,” she said. “So this is a perfect opportunity.”
REGIONAL SHORTAGE
It hasn’t been easy finding substitute teachers in Vermont. That shouldn’t come as a surprise in a state where workforce development and retention was a known issue well before the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down 20 months ago.
But the supply of substitutes to pinch-hit in a moment’s notice for teachers who have to miss class remains a concern for districts in Bennington and Windham counties.
Mary Kaufmann, the principal at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro, said she has to rely on school staff to cover needs when there aren’t enough substitutes to go around.
“Every day I have to make decisions about who will cover what. Anytime I need to use a staff member to cover another person’s position it means something else isn’t getting done, but this is what we need to do to ensure the students are getting what they need,” Kaufmann said. “This results in greater strain on the school staff on a regular basis.”
Kate Margaitis, interim principal at Green Street School in Brattleboro, said she only has three substitute teachers to call, so coverage can be an issue when teachers need to call out.
“We’re actively advertising for substitute teachers,” said Mark Speno, interim superintendent at Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, which has schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon. “We’re interviewing people very often.”
Some schools ask substitute teachers to show up every day to be proactive but it’s not always guaranteed that they will come, Speno said.
“Sometimes, they’re sick,” he said.
Margaitis believes some people who normally would sub are avoiding the job because of the risk of COVID-19.
“This year has been a challenge for staffing,” Brattleboro Union High School principal Steve Perrin said. The district has unfilled paraprofessional positions and an unfilled instructional coach position as well, he said.
“The daily challenge we face is finding substitute teachers,” Perrin said. “We currently have a small, dedicated and reliable cohort of subs but we do still need to juggle coverage when teachers are absent.”
In the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes schools in Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Grafton and Westminster, the shortage prompted interim Superintendent Andrew Haas to increase the daily rate paid to substitutes.
“We have struggled to fill all of our needed subs every day. We raised our daily rate to $100 per day, but continue to have a need,” Haas said in an email.
While the SVSU works to recruit new subs into the fold, administrators emphasized that full-time educators and support staff have stepped up throughout the pandemic.
“We are very grateful for the current staff that covered during times of needing subs in the building, that was prior to the pandemic and even more so now,” Senecal said. “They keep the system running strong with the current subs we have.”
Chris Mays and Susan Smallheer contributed to this story.