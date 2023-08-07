BENNINGTON — A loose dog that found its way onto a neighboring property in Readsboro reportedly ended with its owner allegedly firing a shotgun and attacking the neighbor as she sat on her porch drinking coffee.
Devin Hanson, 40, sitting at the defense table in a tan suit and briefcase, pleaded not guilty on two counts at his arraignment Monday afternoon — reckless endangerment and assault. He was released soon after with several conditions, including no contact with the victim, no trespassing, and not allowing his dogs to roam anywhere near or onto her property.
According to a police affidavit, the neighbor, Marcia Evans, called police after being attacked by Hanson after his dog went missing. Evans told police she tried several times to get the dog to leave after the dog had roamed onto her property on June 10. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Hanson allegedly stopped his vehicle in front of Evans's driveway and fired a shotgun into the air. According to Evans, Hanson then came over, rolling up his sleeves and screaming, claiming Evans was holding his dog hostage. Hanson attacked her, grabbing Evans by the neck and striking her several times as she sat on her front porch drinking coffee. Hanson also allegedly knocked Evans's phone out of her hand and punched her as he pulled her hair. He started to leave but came back and threatened her before leaving, the affidavit alleged.
In a police interview, Hanson claimed he shot the shotgun off to call his dog back to his vehicle. He also claimed he was blocking Evans from making contact with him, then grabbed her hand to prevent her from hitting him. He also claimed Evans ripped his new glasses off his face before he could get the dog back to his vehicle.
Security and cellphone video provided by Evans to the Banner seems to confirm that Hanson approached, hunched over while rolling up his sleeves, and swiped at her phone. He then grabbed Evans by the throat as she sat on the porch holding a cup and struck her as she fell sideways with Hanson on top of her.
“Go ask Marcia Evans your questions,” Hanson said when approached by the Banner for comment after the arraignment ended. “She likes all the attention.”
Hanson started to walk away but turned around and wanted to say something.
"I am a medically retired U.S. Marine. Marcia Evans is aware. She has been told not to contact me. I have done everything I can to approach this woman and give her the benefit of the doubt and own her mistakes and deficiencies," he said. "I was being neighborly and pleasant and gave her ample time. She made the decision to force me into contact with her.”
“He says I hold his dog hostage. His dog doesn’t like him because he screams at him constantly. The dog always winds up in my yard," Evans told the Banner. "I was sitting there, drinking coffee, when he attacked me. He starts shooting a shotgun off at the bottom of my driveway. I thought it was fake until I found the used casing shell. I feared for my life. Who does that? He came up the driveway, rolled up his sleeves and choked me, ripped my shirt, punched me, and totally went nuts. He uses PTSD as an excuse when he feels like it. A while back, one of his dogs attacked my dog. My corgi wound up at Tufts Veterinary Clinic in Massachusetts for ten days. He once emailed me that he was going to terminate me. I ask you, who does this?”
The Banner could not independently confirm Evans's claim about the prior dog incident or email between Evans and Hanson. Evans allowed the Banner to publish a frame capture allegedly showing Hanson attacking her on her porch.
When asked what type of resolution is she seeking, Evans thought for a second, then spoke in a whisper.
“Put him in jail.”
Hanson is facing up to one year in prison on each count if convicted of both misdemeanors and the possibility of a $2,000 fine. No further court date has been set.