BRATTLEBORO — Luna Faris has been going down she what calls "rabbit holes," trying to find housing.
"I lost hope about a year ago," she said. "Either way, you spend three to four years in a holding facility for another institution to take you on as capital, you find a generous landlord, or policies change."
Faris, who has a different legal name, tells people she's not financially eligible for assistance programs. She said she finds her situation to be difficult to be in a town where "you have all these flags about equality."
Although she doesn't encounter much trouble with being transgender in Brattleboro, like she did in some parts of Massachusetts, she feels she's discriminated against as a disabled person. About two years ago, she was in a wheelchair for about six to eight months due to neurological issues and went into a public housing apartment on Canal Street owned by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT).
There, she said, she reported a tenant to a property manager for threatening to sexually assault her and for general filth. She eventually became tired of what she described as little to no progress being made despite constant complaints. She said she got a Southeastern Vermont Community Action staff member involved, shared information about housing laws and was able to get a mutual rescission of the lease, avoiding a "black mark" that could make it difficult to enter public housing again.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director at WWHT, said she's sorry to hear a former resident of a housing trust property feels her needs were not met.
"We work hard to help people avoid eviction, even when circumstances warrant it, because we always want our residents to have the opportunity to access other housing opportunities in the future," she said. "I wish that resident well and hope that they found an opportunity that meets their needs."
During the winter, Faris stayed with a friend as much as she could in Massachusetts. She said she ended up needing domestic violence services to leave the situation.
The Elizabeth Freeman Center in Pittsfield, Mass., paid for an apartment on South Main Street that Faris said she was able to secure because she had a rapport with the landlord. Faris said the apartment had air quality issues and the landlord failed to disclose a rat infestation that led her to launch a health complaint with the town of Brattleboro resulting in 27 violations in June.
Because the apartment unit was discontinued and not condemned — it needed a means of second egress before being rented out again — Faris said she wasn't eligible for emergency resources she sought through Groundworks Collaborative or the Vermont Economic Services Division. She went back to Massachusetts and stayed in shelters over the winter before returning to Brattleboro. She currently lives at the Groundworks shelter on South Main Street.
Assistant Fire Chief and Town Health Officer Charles "Chuck" Keir III said the fire department tends to stay out of the very challenging conversations prompted by displacement. He described a "gray area" existing between safety and the need for housing. He often hears about tenants who are scared they're going to be evicted because of complaints, and building owners who fear they won't be able to maintain the necessary standards and will need to evict based on that.
"But 99 percent of the time, things work out and buildings go where they need to go," he said, viewing his role as an advocate for both the tenants and landlords.
Able to build her savings account to total between about $10,000 and $15,000 while employed as a human rights advocate when living in Massachusetts, Faris found she would no longer qualify for public housing. Yet still, she wouldn't have enough money to afford the cost of other apartments, especially as rent bills and the cost of living were on the rise.
No longer working, Faris is allowed $1,485 from disability insurance. That technically puts her above the poverty line, she said, but it's not sufficient to cover all the costs needed for housing such as utilities. She described paying friends' rents to keep her bank account low enough to remain eligible for public housing.
Faris finds disabled people can be discriminated against by landlords who worry about liability.
"We're forced to enter an already stressed public housing system and that means we're segregated," she said. "This area [Canal Street] tends to be the low income area."
In that section of town is the Brattleboro Food Co-op, which Faris described as the most accessible but most expensive grocery store for public housing residents.
If someone is homeless in Brattleboro, Faris said, "you have no other choice than to go to Groundworks, whether that be the hotel shelter program or the high-bar shelter without drugs or the emergency shelter here on South Main." She said the organization works with WWHT, and she believes improvements could be made in terms of the groups' policymaking.
Opioid and crime issues are concentrated in certain parts of towns and properties, Faris said.
"So you can see as the town gets upset about crime, they want to hold the disenfranchised accountable," she said. "People do fall on drugs, addiction and crime just to survive when they feel this disenfranchised. ... We're looking at holding the people who have no hopes, no dreams, responsible."
Faris said social service organizations have no incentive to "move us to a better location." At the same time, she described workers in the field being traumatized.
Faris said she's talking with legislators, Disability Rights Vermont and the Vermont Human Rights Commission to advocate for changing policies.
"If the disabled are no longer eligible for society then we have a much bigger issue," she said. "The best that I can do right now is make this a big enough conversation that it really can't be ignored."
Faris said she believes individuals on disability insurance benefits are discriminated against by default in the regular housing market in which a rental cap doesn't exist.
"We're forced to work with places like Windham & Windsor Housing Trust," she said. "That also means we're segregated."
The system, she said, is "designed to keep us poor."
"Housing that is accessible is such a scarce resource right now, we always include accessible homes in every new development we create," Bridgewater said. "We also do our best to provide reasonable accommodations in our existing homes."
Bridgewater called the Vermont Center for Independent Living "a great partner for us," as the organization has grant funds that can sometimes cover the cost of accessible projects.
"This is also a big focus of our Green Mountain Home Repair Program that helps homeowners with repair projects that can include accessible entrances, accessible bathrooms and walk in showers, etc.," she said.
'We need to work collaboratively'
John Glover, director of shelters at Groundworks, said concerns raised about being discriminated against on the basis of affordability and potential liability are valid and something he hears about from clients.
"We appreciate the housing providers in the community whether they are businesses or Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and others like that. We need to work collaboratively to provide that housing to people," Glover said. "At the same time, I think people are being priced right out of the market."
Glover said individuals who are disabled, receiving subsidy vouchers or living on fixed incomes are being affected by rent prices exceeding their ability to pay.
"Brattleboro is seeing exorbitantly increased housing costs, especially in the rental market," he said, expressing worry about how the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program putting people up in hotels is now coming to an end.
Not every one sees housing as a human right, Glover said. He noted how it's essential to survival, like food and water.
A new movement is seeking to give tenants the right to fight evictions when the action is not related to their own behavior or failure to pay or follow the contract, Glover said. Groundworks is watching and assessing the situation but hasn't put out a statement yet.
Rental caps would certainly serve the tenant, Glover said. He's not sure how welcome it will be among business owners. developers and property managers.
"I think there's a way to find a middle ground," he said. "Whether that's rental caps or affordability based housing somehow subsidized through the state, I think there's a lot of formulas that can be looked at. I also don't think that it's that we don't have the units."
Many buildings in Brattleboro are split into apartments, Glover said. He noted they also are fully occupied and can be too expensive for marginalized communities.
"People are staying in our programs way longer than intended or expected because there's nowhere for them to go," he said.
Groundworks is "very good at getting people housed," Glover said. Success is affected by the number of rental units available, the ability of a potential tenant to pay rent, and social supports for the individual.
Glover agrees that the separation of marginalized community members in shelters or public housing could be helping to fuel opioid and crime issues. However, based on data he reviewed in California where he recently moved from, he doesn't believe high rates of homelessness to necessarily correlate with higher crime rates.
"I think we really need to be introspective about that kind of thing and look at what the facts are," he said, voicing concern about further stigmatizing already vulnerable community members because that "creates marginalization and barriers for the folks we serve."
Substance use sometimes contributes to crime, said Glover, who sees it being about sustaining the lifestyle and habit.
"It's driven kind of like a hunger," he said.
Glover said he wishes the world could run without policies and guidelines. His group contracts with other organizations that require certain outcomes.
"If we could design a program," he said, "it would look a lot different than this."
Glover said work at Groundworks is driven by its funders, their limitations and safety concerns. The goal is to give people access to housing in as equitable of a way as possible.
"We are happy to be able to help people even if we don't have all the answers," Glover said. "We're going to do what we can. And we're very sensitive to the limitations that we have, where we can't fix everything."