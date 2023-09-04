BRATTLEBORO — A new author responsible for starting the first local Nar-Anon Family Group meetings will speak about her book on the effects of drug addiction on her family at Brooks Memorial Library.
"My idea is to establish myself as a hometown girl, that my roots are here in Brattleboro, that the good start I got so long ago from family has helped to sustain me through the challenges that were presented to our family 20 plus years ago in 1998 when I learned about my daughter's heroin addiction," Sue Avery, the author, said in an interview. "I'm really grateful for my community and also for the support that I've received over the years from the varying places — my neighborhood, the school system, therapists, anybody who jumped in to support my family because I learned very early on that I wasn't able to do it on my own. Not being afraid to ask for help, that's what I did."
Avery plans to start the presentation from those talking points then see where the night takes her. Her talk will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
Her book, "Addicted: Our Strength Under the Influence," is described as "the story of a family crashing head on into the life-altering reality of addiction, told by the mother who is trying to keep it all together for her addicted adult children and her grandchildren." Avery used the pen name Annie August Rose for the book.
"My unconditional love is here to stay," she writes in the book.
Speaking at Brooks Memorial Library is a big deal for Avery, she said, "because this is my hometown." She said she's excited and nervous at the same time.
Her first foray into public speaking came at an AARP event in 2019. She had drug paraphernalia on display and read from a script, as she was new to the format.
"Left behind are the children, our future," Avery told members of the local AARP chapter at the Brattleboro Senior Center. "I've made a commitment to put a face to addiction and I'm honored to be here today."
Avery never expected to get into public speaking nor advocacy for support related to substance use and addiction.
"So it's really taken off in the last couple of years," she said.
Editorials and letters she penned have been published in the Brattleboro Reformer, Commons, Keene Sentinel and Greenfield Recorder. She self-published "Addicted" in February.
Her main message is that help is available.
"Don't hate the person," she said. "Hate the disease."
Avery said she feels "kind of privileged to offer this information."
"The feedback that I have received from people, who don't even know me and have bought the book, has been incredibly heartwarming," she said. "It has just made my heart sing."
This year, Avery was able to secure a spot at the Brattleboro Area Farmers Market. She participates monthly, promoting the Nar-Anon group she has facilitated for more than 20 years and talking about her experience.
Avery also sets up a table during the monthly Gallery Walk events in Brattleboro in front of Vermont Artisan and Designs. On Friday, she ran out of books — she sold five and gave two away.
"I was so surprised," she said. "I had no idea that it would be so well received when the previous Fridays had not been as fruitful, shall I say."
Avery noted the point is not to sell books but "get the word out." She spoke about "Addicted" in July at the Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, N.H.
Recently, Avery was interviewed by the executive director of Embrace Family Recovery and expects the podcast will come out in the fall. She also appeared on "Vermontitude" on May 9.
Currently, the local Nar-Anon group is only meeting via Zoom. Avery spoke of looking at in-person options.