BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham Select Board members got an earful Tuesday from some residents of Lower Bartonsville who said they have no one to turn to about speeding and other lawless behavior.
Stephen Chipman and Sarah Jane Massucco, along with Select Board member Susan Hammond, said there is regular, dangerous speeding on Lower Bartonsville Road, which they described as narrow and closely settled.
Hammond, appearing remotely at the meeting, said the speeders are regular and predictable, that they appear to be commuters, heading toward Interstate 91 in the morning and coming home in the evening.
Massucco said the speeding is dangerous, as there are people who walk along the rural road, many with young children and animals.
One proposal the group presented to the board included a request for 30 hours a month of police coverage, for which the town likely would have to contract with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department.
But Chairman Peter Golec rejected such a suggestion out of hand, saying the town couldn’t spend so much money on a small village within the town of Rockingham. At any rate, he said, there is no money in the Rockingham budget for police, but he promised the issue would be revisited later in the year.
“It opens up a lot of Pandora’s boxes,” said Golec, who said he had discussed the issue with Hammond, who doesn’t believe 30 hours a month of coverage is needed.
Golec said the board would take the complaints seriously in the coming months, particularly during budget sessions. But he said the issue of a townwide police department had essentially been rejected many times in the past, when the town considered consolidation of the town and villages.
Golec estimated that the 30-hour-per-month request could cost the town $22,600 a year, since the current hourly rate billed by the Sheriff’s Department is $60 an hour.
Within the town of Rockingham, both the incorporated villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River pay for their own police coverage. Bellows Falls has its own Police Department and Saxtons River contracts with the Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s not just Bartonsville,” said Susan Hammond. There are speeding complaints along Pleasant Valley Road, Cambridgeport Road and other rural areas of town, she said.
Bartonsville is a tiny village close to the Rockingham town boundary with Chester. The current speed limit is 25 mph, and Hammond estimated that a quarter of the drivers were well over 25 mph, even with “the giant speed bump” of the Bartonsville Covered Bridge.
Other options were discussed, including installing speed bumps to slow down the speeders, or digital speed warning signs. Traffic counters on the road picked up 4,100 trips in just under a month.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said his experience in other jobs showed that speed bumps have a short-lived popularity or effectiveness, and that the people who first ask for the speed bumps, then ask to have them removed in a couple of months.
The speed bumps likely would have to be removed anyway in the winter months, because of snow plowing, others pointed out.
And a plan to install speed bumps in downtown Bellows Falls, because of similar speeding complaints, was abandoned.
Speeding wasn’t the only problem mentioned by Chipman and Massucco, who said that fireworks had been shot off during the Fourth of July holiday, with some rockets from neighbors’ yards ending up in theirs.
Massucco noted it was extremely dry, posing an additional danger.
Calling the Vermont State Police for both issues is a nonstarter, they said.
Golec said there is a state statute regarding fireworks, but nothing on the books locally.
“We don’t have anybody to call,” said Massucco. “We just need a presence.”