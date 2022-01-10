MANCHESTER — For the official first event in her campaign for Congress, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray went back to school and urged students to “lean in” and get involved in democracy.
Gray spent the morning at Burr and Burton Academy, meeting students and teachers at the independent high school. She also spent time with business and community leaders during her visit to the Northshire.
Speaking with students in Founders Hall during an advisory period, and with Jon Wilson’s U.S. History class, Gray sought students’ personal interests and their concerns about the state of American democracy.
“It’s leaders like you who are engaging your community, who are thinking about climate action, who are thinking about racial justice, who are thinking about all of the jobs and services that we need to make our democracy work,” Gray said. “I think you all really matter.”
Gray’s visit was not the only campaign news of the day: Her congressional opponent to date, state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, reported having raised $200,695.18 in less than three weeks since she launched her campaign. Balint’s report was not yet listed on the U.S. Federal Election Commission website.
Gray and Balint, both Democrats, are actively seeking the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch. D-Vt. State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale is also seriously considering a run.
Welch is stepping aside to seek the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will retire at the end of this year.
At BBA, Gray reflected on her year as Lieutenant Governor – which started the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“I don’t think any government official has been unchanged by that,” she said. “And for me, the future of our democracy is not only about accountability and investigation into what led to that event, but it is also about giving our next generation a feeling of ownership over democracy. It’s important to me that the next generation know that participation is possible, that government is accessible, and that it represents all of us.”
“We need young people to feel that sense of ownership and to feel that their voice matters,’ she added. “It was inspiring today, to hear students thinking about their role, and what freedom and equality means and could mean in 2020 and beyond.”
Wilson’s second-semester history class just started last week, and at first, they were mum when Gray asked about their impressions of American democracy and its ideals. At student Ben Dossett’s suggestion, the class broke into small groups and discussed Gray’s question among themselves, and that warmed them up.
Jackson Cutler of Wardsboro said for him, freedom means “not a 100 percent chance of being shot for speaking your mind.” Dossett, of Sunderland, raised the hope that the country can “embrace our differences,” noting the divides that have arisen from division over race, gender, sexual orientation and religion.
“Our diversity is our greatest strength. And I think a diverse democracy is a strong democracy,” Gray said. The challenge, she said, is “figuring out how not to fear diversity but welcome it and create really inclusive spaces for having conversations about things that shouldn’t divide us.”
Kaitlynn Cherry said democracy would be stronger if Americans listened to each other more carefully.
“As a young person, trying to be responsible for making progress, I feel like a lot of that comes from listening,” she said. “There’s a lot of power in listening to each side, which is something that we all need to do right now.”
During her visit, Gray mentioned that she’s still paying off her student loans for law school. Asked later if she would support student loan debt forgiveness, she said she would back proposals offered by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
“I’m almost done but it’s been almost a decade, which means being unable to buy a home, and no savings,” Gray said of her own experience. “Those are pretty big challenges for a generation that wants to live in Vermont.”
Later, Gray was asked, having asked students to “lean in” to democracy, how would she lean in as a congresswoman.
“I think it’s about listening to Vermonters showing up in communities being accessible, being present,” she said. “It’s leading in the same way I have led as lieutenant governor. It’s creating more opportunities for Vermonters to access government and helping them to feel that my office is their office.”
Balint said she was “overwhelmed” by the financial support, which came from more than 1,400 contributions.
“I’m so proud of the building blocks we are laying for a truly progressive, grassroots campaign centered around the issues that impact our families the most,” Balint said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the thousands of Vermonters who have come on board in support of our positive vision of a more just future. Together, we will build the government and country we deserve.”