BRATTLEBORO — Censorship, even in the land that places freedom of speech among its most cherished principles, is nothing new. However, propagators of that Crusade have recently been disproportionately targeting books with themes centered around the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is determined to shed light on this issue, and ensure no such effort takes hold in Vermont. He began a series of banned book events last Wednesday at Phoenix Books in Burlington. His next stop is at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and the tour continues in communities throughout the state over the summer and early fall.
“It’s important that people recognize how actions around book banning were the precursors to aspects of the fascist takeover in Germany, and in other parts of the world,” Zuckerman said. “Constraining information is one of the steps towards a fascist society.”
Zuckerman’s intent is to invite authors of banned books, people from communities affected by the banned books, and legislators to these events, which will include readings of passages from banned books and, the hope is, some productive and constructive conversations.
“A brief discussion with the community about what we can do to help make sure this doesn't happen in Vermont, either at the local level or possibly with a state law,” he said, citing the bill that Illinois passed just several weeks ago that prohibits book bans in public schools and libraries. “So, these are all topics that we will be discussing and how to organize in case something is going to come up next legislative session.”
According to PEN America, a national non-profit organization that works to preserve free expression, there were 1,477 book bans (of 874 unique titles) nationwide from July to December of 2022, which was a 28 percent increase from the previous six months.
“The full impact of the book ban movement is greater than can be counted, as ‘wholesale bans’ are restricting access to untold numbers of books in classrooms and school libraries,” says the PEN America website. “...Teachers and librarians in several states have been directed to catalog entire collections for public scrutiny within short timeframes, under threat of punishment from new, vague laws.”
The figures from PEN America show that Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina are the most notable book banners in the country over the past six months, but their index includes 37 states. Some of the most notable titles on the list of bans includes Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” Judy Blume’s “Forever,” and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Though the drumbeat of this battle is far more faint in Vermont, Zuckerman wants to ensure it stays that way.
“While in Vermont we have not fallen victim to this national trend, we are not immune either,” Zuckerman’s press release said. “Just last year, voters in the Essex Westford school district had to defeat three candidates who opposed the school district’s new equity policy, which seeks to incorporate anti-racist and LGBTQ-affirming education into curriculum.
“If we don’t teach equity and inclusion, the importance of representation, and the need to defend free speech, then Vermont could be next.”
Per PEN America’s data, 30 percent of the titles banned are about race, racism, or feature characters of color. Twenty-six percent have LGBTQ+ themes or characters. The bulk of the remaining banned books were targeted for violent or sexual subject matter.
“They have been members of the quilt of our society, of humanity, since its existence,” Zuckerman said of the LGBTQ+ community. “And there are those that, for some reason, don't want young people who are growing up to learn that and recognize that who they are is normal. That there are all kinds of people in the world and they can – and should – be confident and proud of who they are.
“Many don't have an accurate view on people in LGBTQ+ and various other marginalized community groups,” he added. “We're all humans. We're all looking out for our families and our friends, and we're all just trying to make a living and trying to enjoy our lives.”
Zuckerman also clarified that while the banned book tour will be mostly focused on the plight of marginalized classes, championing free speech isn’t just for the benefit of one’s own personal beliefs, but protecting the right for all. Referencing one of the most extreme examples possible, he said he remembered the ACLU representing Neo-Nazi groups who marched in Illinois, and his own father – a Jewish man – agreeing with their decision to defend them.
“The ability to write or say what you think is sacrosanct,” he explained. “People don't have to agree with you. What you say, often, may not be based on any facts whatsoever – which is unfortunately often the case with fear mongering and misinformation. But people have a right to their opinion.”
In addition to encouraging the defense of speech that we don’t agree with, he commented on the folly of trying to shield school children from the more unpleasant or contentious chapters of our history.
“Teaching of history includes the darker sides of our humanity – or lack thereof,” he said. “I don’t know why we wouldn't want to understand that part of our history that is a foundation of our country, so that we don't repeat and perpetuate the traumas from that history.”
Zuckerman commented on a buzzword — agenda — that is often tossed around in the debates over what is taught in schools, and what content is permissible.
“Certain populations and communities are pushing that there's this ‘agenda’ being pushed upon their children, or children in their community,” he lamented. “Education is not an agenda. Education is information, and the teaching of critical thinking, so that people can evaluate information and make their own determinations.”
Book banning also creates an issue in the arena of educational equity, Zuckerman explained.
“It's important to also remember that book banning has class implications, because folks with more resources are going to go out and buy more books,” he said. “Whereas if the books are banned in schools and public libraries, where people can borrow them... they would no longer have access to those books in the same way.”
Zuckerman's upcoming stops include Waterbury (July 12), Manchester (July 19), and Bellows Falls (August 2). More dates and sites for the tour, including one in Bennington, will be announced in the near future.