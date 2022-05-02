Chloe Learey, executive director of the Winston Prouty Center, talks about the housing project on the Winston Prouty Center campus with Patricia Preston, a Lt. Governor candidate for Vermont, during a visit on Friday, April 15, 2022.
PHOTOS: Lt. Governor candidate visits Winston Prouty Center
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Chloe Learey, executive director of the Winston Prouty Center, talks with Patricia Preston, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor candidate for Vermont, during a visit to Winston Prouty Center on Friday, April 15.
Preston was born in rural Vermont and raised on a fourth generation family farm in Orange County that is still in operation today. Soon after she graduated from the University of Vermont, she began committing herself to public service through educating youth in Vermont and abroad. For nearly the last decade, Preston has served as president and CEO at the Vermont Council on World Affairs, a statewide organization that brings international leaders together with Vermonters in the public and private sectors to build relationships that strengthen the economy.