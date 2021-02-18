BRATTLEBORO — Stanley Lynde, owner of Lynde Motorsports who died in a motorcycle crash in 2017, will be memorialized in a street name near the motorcycle repair shop he ran for years.
“Stanley touched so many lives in our community for so many years,” Select Board Chairman Tim Wessel said at the board meeting held remotely Tuesday.
The board voted 4-0 to rename a portion of Elm Street to Lynde Place. Wessel credited Fire Chief Mike Bucossi, Public Works Director Steve Barrett, Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon, Chief Dispatcher Wayne Stires and Planning Technician Andrew Graminski for bringing the idea forward.
“It’s just perfect in my opinion,” he said.
Town Manager Peter Elwell said the state recently told the town “a little spur” of Elm Street that forks off to Flat Street needed to be renamed. The section of the road doesn’t have any addresses or driveways so it will not affect any property owners.
Elwell said nearly every property in the state was renumbered decades back and roads were renamed in the process.
“That happened because of the implementation of a system called E911, where it was a public safety measure to make sure there was a clarity to addresses,” he said. “After that major change that affected virtually everybody in the state, there have been occasions where the folks who administer this program at the state notice a situation in a given community that needs to be addressed in order to come into compliance with that statewide requirement.”
Elwell said the recommendation for the name came after town staff looked at the circumstances and the painful loss of Lynde.
“I think it’s great,” Select Board Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said.