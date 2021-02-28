BRATTLEBORO — People’s United Bank is being purchased for about $7.6 billion.
Last week, M&T Bank Corporation and People’s United Financial Inc. announced they have entered into a definitive agreement where M&T will acquire People’s United in an all-stock transaction.
“The combined company will create a diversified, community-focused banking franchise with approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and over 2,000 ATMs that spans 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia,” states a news release. “The combined franchise will operate across some of the most populated and attractive banking markets in the U.S. As part of the transaction, People’s United’s current headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., will become the New England regional headquarters for M&T, further strengthening the combined company’s commitment to Connecticut and the region.”
More than 1,000 Vermonters are employed by People’s United and 26 percent of all of Vermont bank deposits happen at People’s United branches, making it account for more deposits in the state than any other bank, according to an article in VTDigger in which Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak is quoted as being optimistic about the buyout as the state has already heard from M&T leadership. He said it’s too early to tell how the deal will affect branches and jobs in Vermont. A processing center run by People’s United on Putney Road in Brattleboro employs about 200 people.
“Those jobs are great; they’re good paying jobs,” said Adam Grinold, executive director of Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. “Those folks are serving people all over New England, not just Vermont. It’s a real additive.”
With dollars coming in from outside of the region, Grinold called the business model “excellent” and something his group likes to see. He said the BDCC will do everything it can to support its continued operations but his group has been given no reason to believe the center is in jeopardy at this time.
Grinold said he recently spoke with the president of the People’s United Vermont Region.
“I just took the opportunity like I do every year to thank him for the service that People’s has here in Vermont and for hosting that facility in Brattleboro, and to tell him how much that means to the region and how much we appreciate them,” he said.
Grinold said he offered his group’s assistance if the bank needs it and he plans to pay attention as the project goes forward. Under the terms of the agreement, People’s United shareholders are expected to receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People’s United share they own, according to the release. Following completion of the transaction, former People’s United shareholders are anticipated to collectively own about 28 percent of the combined company. The buyout based on closing prices on Feb. 19 is estimated to cost about $7.6 billion, the release states.
“In People’s United, we have found a partner with an equally long history of serving and supporting customers, businesses and communities,” René Jones, who serves as chairman and chief executive officer of M&T and will lead the combined company in the same capacity, said in the release. “Combining our common legacies and our complementary footprints will strengthen our ability to serve our communities and customers, and provide solutions that make a difference in people’s lives.
I am incredibly excited about this opportunity and look forward to welcoming new customers and team members to our M&T family.”
Jack Barnes, chairman and chief executive officer of People’s United who lives in Vermont, called M&T “a like-minded partner that shares our culture of supporting communities by focusing on building meaningful relationships and providing personalized products, services and local market expertise to customers, while building on our legacy of excellence in service.”
“The merger extends our reach by providing customers access to a larger banking network and an expanded array of services,” Barnes added in the release. “I am confident our shared community banking philosophies will provide significant long-term value for our shareholders, employees and loyal customers.”
Spokespeople for the two companies couldn’t be immediately reached Sunday.