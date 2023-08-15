BRATTLEBORO — Maggie Lewis has been at the helm of The Gathering Place during a challenging time.
"We've been through a lot over the last five years," she said. "We've done a lot since I've been here."
Lewis, executive director of The Gathering Place, retired. Her last day at the adult day service provider was Thursday.
Her start with the Brattleboro-based organization coincided with the opening of a satellite site in Dover in 2018. COVID-19 closed down the facilities in 2020 and the Dover site later shuttered permanently.
Three adult-day programs and three satellite programs closed forever in Vermont due to the pandemic. To save the Gathering Place at 30 Terrace St. in Brattleboro, Lewis said, the satellite had to end in order to maintain a presence through the Brattleboro area and avoid closing both locations.
The Gathering Place adapted to provide services electronically, hosting online programs via Zoom. Care and activity packages were delivered to participants. It was considered "an adult day without borders."
"We followed up with our participants as best we could," Lewis said. "We did porch visits with them. We had to switch and adapt quickly to the situation and we were closed for almost two years."
Not only did her group have to adapt the services. They had to closely follow "the fast and furious information about COVID and how to manage it," Lewis said.
"We were able to reopen the Brattleboro facility and we have been in a position of regrowing The Gathering Place post COVID," she said. "We continue to serve the Deerfield Valley and Windham County and surrounding towns."
During the pandemic, a new air handling system was installed at The Gathering Place. The building also has new oil tanks, windows and siding.
Lewis said The Gathering Place stocked up on supplies, specifically personal protective equipment, and reimagined how to provide adult day services without being able to run a congregant site. New furniture, which could be easily cleaned, also was purchased.
The Gathering Place received the highest level of certification from the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.
"We were told our practices here at The Gathering Place will be used as an example of best practices for adult days in Vermont," Lewis said, noting that certification usually only last two years. "Because we did so well, we got our certification for three years. I don't actually know of any facilities who's ever gotten that, so that feels good."
Lewis said The Gathering Place has been fortunate to hire "extraordinary staff" to support programming and individuals socially and clinically.
"I think The Gathering Place is in a stronger position than when I first started," Lewis said. "We are a much stronger organization. Things are in good order. That survey was really a gold star for us. That really makes me feel confident over the past five years, we've done great work together and I leave it in a stronger position going forward."
Lewis said she gave the Board of Directors seven weeks of notice about her retirement, which was "ample time" to figure out succession plans. Heather Robertson, former operations manager, was promoted to executive director.
Lewis said she and Robertson, and other leaders, work really closely together so the transition went smoothly. Lewis also touted Christine DeVault, program director, calling her "an asset to families and participants and the programs we offer."
"We do extraordinary care and support, and that will continue under her leadership," Lewis said.
Lewis said she will miss working at The Gathering Place.
"I enjoy the people we work with and for, and I enjoy the people that are employed here," she said. "We're just a great team."
She described the staff as performing "a beautiful waltz" together as they can anticipate what steps need to be taken together as a group.
"I'll miss that teamwork, plus it's such a happy building," she said. "It's got such a great vibe."
Lewis is looking forward to retiring. She said she's "sure that's going to open up a lot of other opportunities for me."
Her plan is to travel. She hopes to go to Europe.
Lewis also expects to continue serving on boards governing Black Mountain Assisted Family Living and Garden Path Elder Living. She's also organizing the Bacon and Brew 4-miler on Sept. 9, The Gathering Place's signature fundraiser. To sign up, visit bb4miler.com.