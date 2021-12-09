Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.