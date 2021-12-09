BURLINGTON — A New York man whose fraud was tied to a Wilmington Post Office collection box has been sentenced to time served and will have to pay back $2,590 to three banks, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
In federal lockup up since his arraignment Oct. 6, Giovanni Joseph, 34, formerly of Dix Hills, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in U.S. District Court in Rutland Wednesday after pleading guilty to bank fraud.
Joseph will be taken to Pennsylvania by law enforcement, so he can finish a state sentence there for a drug offense.
Joseph presented stolen checks at five Central Vermont banks in March 2020. The checks had been stolen from USPS mail collection boxes in Wilmington, Montpelier and East Montpelier.
Once stolen, the checks had been altered to Joseph’s name. While presenting his fifth forged check, Joseph also handed over a bogus ID to impersonate the check’s legitimate payee.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated this case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Assistant Federal Public Defenders David L. McColgin and Sara M. Puls represented Joseph. Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig prosecuted the case.