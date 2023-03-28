VERNON — At about 11:15 p.m. on March 18, about 34 mailboxes were damaged during an incident of what appears as "mailbox baseball," according to a report from the Windham County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received this complaint on March 20, and many more have reported similar vandalism to be added to the case. Damage was reported on Newton Road, Pond Road and Fort Bridgman Road.
The Sheriff's Office has received some unverified tips, which have not been confirmed, and is seeking any video coverage or witnesses who might have seen any helpful information about this crime. Deputy Ian Gallup is asking victims who have not called in yet to contact him at 802-365-4942.
Damage to privately owned mailboxes is not a federal crime and falls under local jurisdiction; however, mail and packages damaged or stolen do fall under federal jurisdiction.