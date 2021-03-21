BURLINGTON -- A federal magistrate ordered a Springfield Mass.-area man detained Friday in connection with the reported sale of 20,000 bags of heroin for $40,000 to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Brattleboro restaurant.
Matthew A. Oquendo, 28, is from the Springfield/Holyoke, Mass. area and had been jailed for the past week while authorities sorted out if it was safe for him to be released on bail.
Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ruled Friday that Oquendo was both a risk to flee and he was danger to the community. Conroy ordered him held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Conroy, in his written findings, cited a lack of a stable residence, a prior criminal history and that the weight of the evidence appeared strong. Conroy noted one possible residence was Section 8 housing and he would not be welcome there.
A veteran state police investigator, assigned to the FBI Task Force in Vermont, said in a court affidavit that the drug sale took place in the parking lot of the Brattleboro House of Pizza on March 12.
The seller was a white man wearing a green Boston Celtics jacket, a white T-shirt, black pants, and green shoes, Detective Sgt. Jeffrey W. Stephenson said.
As Oquendo started to drive away he apparently realized the money he received from the cooperating individual was fake, the FBI said. Oquendo tried to get the informant to pull his car into a parking lot so they could talk, but investigators received word from the buyer that the drug dealer was now after him, court records show.
Federal and state investigators swarmed in, but Oquendo tried to flee in his Chevrolet Traverse even with flashing blue and red emergency lights activated and sirens sounding from law enforcement vehicles, court records show.
At one point a federal investigator was forced to crash his government vehicle into the drug dealer’s car, Stephenson wrote in an affidavit.
Oquendo fled the scene, but a member of the public aware that the FBI was chasing the suspect provided a tip that the Massachusetts-registered car had turned into a driveway on Paul's Road in adjacent Guilford, police said. Authorities arrested Oquendo in the nearby woods with help from a Vermont State Police tracking K-9, the FBI said.
Stephenson testified during the detention and probable cause hearing on Friday. He affirmed the details in his affidavit for Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey W. Davis.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Steven Barth asked about details of the sale outside the House of Pizza on Canal Street.
Stephenson said the drugs have been sent for a full analysis. He said one test after the arrest showed fentanyl, while two others were inconclusive.
Stephenson’s affidavit noted the FBI in Springfield, Mass. had alerted authorities in Vermont that Oquendo “was supplying bulk heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to multiple neighborhood-based street gangs and drug trafficking organizations operating in Western Massachusetts and Vermont.”
Barth asked more about the basis of the report by the FBI in Springfield, Mass. but Stephenson said he did not have first-hand information on how the details were developed.
Davis, in a detention motion, wrote that Oquendo might either flee or attempt to injure or intimidate a prospective witness. He said “Oquendo engaged in a number of highly aggressive and dangerous driving maneuvers in his attempt to chase down” the informant.
Davis said he feared Oquendo may continue to deal drugs while on pre-trial release.
He also noted Oquendo faces a significant prison sentence in part because he has an earlier conviction for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute it.
Officials have said the defendant also was involved in the sale of a 2,000 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl on March 8 outside the Brattleboro House of Pizza.
Barth said he would try to get proper pre-trial housing for his client and ask the court to reconsider.