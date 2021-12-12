BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Town Hall needs some tender loving care.
So does the Rockingham Meeting House, which is featured on the town seal.
The town hall, which is fast approaching its 100th anniversary in 2026, needs part of its roof replaced, some of its large windows restored and re-glazed, some of its brick repointed, and its clock tower restored, Town Manager Scott Pickup said this week.
Pickup said the building, which replaced an earlier town hall which burned, needs attention in the near future, including work on its heating system.
The good news, he said, is that the entire roof does not need to be replaced, he told the Rockingham Select Board. He said the worst part of the roof could be replaced for about $40,000.
The clock tower, which keeps time for the town and recently started sporting different colors thanks to a new LED lighting system, needs serious attention on a variety of issues, Pickup said. The four clock faces themselves are cracked and missing pieces, and the steel superstructure of the tower is showing signs of “wear and tear,” he said. He said the tower is facing “a fairly major overhaul.”
He said he wants an engineering report done on the clock tower at a cost of about $20,000 so the town would know exactly what they are facing.
He said the leaking roof has caused plaster damage in several locations in the building.
According to the Society of Architectural Historians, the 1926 town hall was designed by the Hanover, N.H., architectural firm of Larson & Wells, in the Italian Gothic style. The same firm also designed the train station in White River Junction, as well as numerous Dartmouth College buildings.
The Rockingham Meeting House, which was built starting in 1787, could need up to $1 million worth of work, he said. The building is a designated National Landmark, but that honor does not come with any federal funding.
Pickup and Walter Wallace, the town’s part-time historic preservation coordinator, said that such grants typically need a congressional sponsor. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., could be instrumental in securing a federal “Saving America’s Treasures” grant through the National Park Service to fund most of the work.
Wallace said that state officials have encouraged Rockingham to apply for what he called a highly competitive grant for the meeting house. Only National Historic Landmarks, such as the meeting house, can apply for the special grants, which start at $150,000 and range upwards to $1 million, Wallace said.
Wallace said he is starting to prepare the grant application, which he said likely wouldn’t be submitted for about a year, coinciding with Leahy’s retirement from the U.S. Senate, unfortunately.
But Leahy has friends in high places nonetheless, Wallace and Pickup noted.
The list of capital projects is part of the 2022-23 budget process, and the select board members asked questions but no decisions were made.
Wallace and Pickup acknowledged that Rockingham voters would likely balk at $1 million in work on the meeting house, so the work is being prioritized and grants are actively being sought.
Wallace said there is “a very serious settlement problem” in the northeast corner of the meeting house, which would lead to cracking of the building’s historic plaster. The town has recently completed some plaster repairs.
He also said the foundation of the building needs an engineering analysis. There is a 16 inch crawl space under the building, so any engineering firm would have to have access to ground penetrating radar, he said.
Other issues at the meeting house include its windows, two of which were rebuilt this past year at a cost of $2,000 each, Wallace said.
The town has been allocating $22,000 a year for maintenance at the meeting house, Pickup said.
The meeting house, the town’s original town hall, is open to visitors in the summer, and is used for other events such as concerts and weddings.