Giving a nod to alliteration, “Slip Sliding Safety Service” is the name Windham Elementary School students came up with for a Vermont Agency of Transportation snowplow.
“It’s slippery in the winter and some people try to slide so we need safety and service,” said Jocelyn, a second grader at the school.
In the fall, elementary schools throughout the state came up with names for VTrans snowplows in their local maintenance district. Each school was visited by its newly-named plow Wednesday as part of Vermont Plow Day.
Stickers were given to students and school staff with the name of their plow. In Windham, several students honked a horn inside the truck.
Jocelyn said after five or six names were proposed by each class in Windham, a schoolwide vote determined the name.
George, a kindergartner in Windham, gave the thumbs-up sign when asked what he thought of the plow. He’s a fan of winter.
Remington, another kindergartner in Windham, said his grandfather does some snowplowing.
The visit from VTrans came on an appropriate day in Windham. Enough snow had fallen in the schoolyard to form snowballs.
Dave Lynch, a bridge maintenance supervisor with VTrans based in Springfield, said the project is intended to raise awareness about safety and the public service provided by the agency.
“It’s great to come out,” said Paul Anderson, a senior maintenance worker with VTrans based out of Londonderry. “It was nice to do it.”
Before answering many questions from curious students, Anderson and Lynch said they are on call all hours of the day and night during the winter. Lynch said he drinks a lot of coffee.
Anderson and Lynch told the students they would honk if the children waved to them on the road.
Jamaica Village School named a plow Vermont Bob. Danika, a fourth grader at the school, is known to call everything Bob and other students liked the name.
After considering others, the grade 3-5 class ultimately voted on the one she proposed. And the name was submitted Oct. 5, the same day as her birthday.
Monica Deuse, classroom teacher, said Jamaica Village School was the first to send one in.
Jenna, a third grader in Jamaica, described the plow being big. She had pitched the name “Snowshoe” for the plow.
Deuse said it was nice to meet the drivers. Kevin Mason and Zachary Bacon, who visited the school, handle a route from Townshend to Rawsonville.
Vermont Plow Day also allowed a rare opportunity for families to visit the school. Due to the pandemic, they have been restricted from coming inside the school building.
Danika served hot chocolate and doughnuts. Her now-deceased grandfather plowed snow and was the longest-running employee at Stratton Mountain Resort, where a road was named after him.
The Dover School’s sixth grade class picked the name: The Orange Snow Peeler.
Other names included Astro from Academy School in Brattleboro, Snowy the Plow from Bennington Elementary School, The Maple Machine from Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls, The Mighty Snow Tiger from Flood Brook Elementary in Londonderry, Snow Panther from Grafton Elementary School, Midnight Monster from Halifax Elementary School, Pumpkin the Plow Truck from Head Start in North Bennington, Pownal Snowdigger from Head Start in Pownal Center, Snowasaurus from Head Start Spring Center in Bennington, Maple Snow Racer from Maple Street School in Manchester Center, Molly’s Snowdragon from Molly Stark Elementary School in Bennington, Mr. Plower from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, Mr. Frost from Oak Grove School in Brattleboro, Mr. Pushy from Pownal Elementary School, The ‘Boro Beast from Readsboro Central School, Arctic Fox from Saxtons River Elementary School, Salty Eagle from Shaftsbury Elementary School, Snow Place Like Home from The Mountain School at Winhall, Perry the Plowerpus from The School of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales in Bennington, Storm Trooper from Wardsboro Elementary School, and Green Mountain Plower from Westminster Center School.