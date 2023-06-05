WESTMISNTER — Students from Westminster Central School recently spent a week working on a wishing house that was based off an old Tibetan story, as told by visiting artist Mark Ragonese of Bellows Falls.
The wishing house is based loosely on an ancient Himalayan tradition of displaying beautifully colored flags in special places and attaching their most sincere wishes hopes and dreams to them. The people who live there have many stories about mystical creatures known as Wind Horses who fly throughout the Himalayas protecting special places and gathering the wishes, hope and dreams of people and helping them come to reality. Ragonese told the kids a story about the Wind Horses, believing impossible things, and the power of hope.
Ariah Moody, a kindergartner at Westminster Central School, stamps markings onto different pieces of cloth that will be incorporated into a wishing house on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Cooper Level, a sixth-grader at Westminster Central School, helps assembles the wishing house on Friday, June 2, 2023.
The kindergarteners and first and second graders made the wishing flags for the entire school to write their wishes, hopes and dreams on, and the fifth graders will construct a special Wishing House to attach them to.