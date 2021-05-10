BRATTLEBORO — A small green house at 55 Black Mountain Road was knocked down to make way for three apartments and a retail space to sell hydroponics supplies.
“We bought that piece of property from an elderly lady that passed away, I think 10 years ago,” Eric Slade of Eric Slade Improvement in Guilford said. “But we had to wait a considerable amount of time because we actually bought some property in the field there from the old Cheshire Oil owners. We had to go through [the state’s] Act 250 [permitting process].”
With a shortage of housing for elderly, Slade hopes to target that demographic for the apartments. His father-in-law John Brunelle built the neighboring senior house development known as Black Mountain Estates.
Slade, who built the roofs on every building at Black Mountain Estates, said there’s a constant waiting list to reside in the development.
His plan is to open a hydroponics grow and supply shop on the property. With nearly 15 years of experience, he’ll show people how to grow veggies, other food and marijuana.
Also, he’s considering venturing into selling microgreens such as arugula sprouts and sunflower sprouts to chefs and others who might be interested.
“It’s quite a lucrative endeavor from what I’m reading,” he said.
Growing via hydroponics started as a hobby for Slade. He recalled being the 465th person in the state to receive a marijuana card because he has issues with his back.
“That’s when I really started getting into hydroponics,” he said.
He grows everything from tomatoes to strawberries to peppers to eggplants in water. He called hydroponics “the way of the future.”
“Our earth is burning up and sometimes you can’t grown certain vegetables out in the sun,” he said. “It’s just too darn hot these days. So hydroponics will definitely be the future, maybe not in my lifetime because I’m in my 50s now.”
Previously, he wanted to start building in the spring and complete construction by the fall. But with lumber prices skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic, he anticipates starting within a year or so.
Slade said he already obtained a permit from the town and removed hazardous materials from the site.