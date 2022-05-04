BRATTLEBORO — Mark Zostant, 50, pleaded not guilty last week to charges including domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
On Valentine’s Day in 2020, Zostant said a woman came into his place of work while she was intoxicated and started a fight.
He said the woman hit him with a broom and was trying to hit him with her fists. Zostant admitted to pushing her away from him. No injuries on Zostant are mentioned in the court documents, but it is noted that the woman had a small bruise and swelling.
When the woman gave her account of the day, she said Zostant and her got into a fight at the laundromat on Putney Road. She claims she hit her head when Zostant picked her up and then threw her down.
Court documents say that Zostant admitted to throwing the woman. The officer also took photos of bruising around her eye and on her knee.
The police spoke to a witness who said she was with the couple on Valentine’s Day and saw a swollen lump on the woman’s head. The witness also said that Zostant was bragging about the incident with no remorse and said the woman “deserved what she got.”
Five days later, police were called back to Putney Road, to Black Mountain Inn, to respond to a fight between the couple. When the officer entered the room, he saw the woman surrounded by scattered belongings and a phone cord that looked like it was ripped out of the wall.
She said Zostant came into her room and started arguing with her while he was looking for his glasses. He then took her iPad and refused to give it back. She said, “that is how he holds me hostage in the relationship.”
When she started to call the police, she said, Zostant ripped the phone out of the wall. She admitted to smacking Zostant before he left.
Zostant’s statement both confirmed and contradicted the woman’s story. He said he came to the woman’s room to tell her about a place she could live. She then got upset over the location of the home and took his glasses. In response, he took her iPad. He then tripped over the phone cord, yanking it out of the wall.
Zostant claims she hit him on the back of the head, but the officer was unable to see any injuries.
Zostant was charged with interference with access to emergency services, for allegedly pulling the phone out of the wall, and domestic assault with a prior conviction. He was ordered by the court to stay away from the woman.
In October of 2021, he broke that court order. He was charged with second degree domestic assault and three counts of violating conditions of release.
The woman called Brattleboro Police and said that Zostant had assaulted her. When officers arrived, they did not see Zostant in the area, but the woman said he was there a little after midnight.
She claims he got into her bed while she was sleeping and started to fight with her.
She said Zostant strangled her and hit her in the face, causing a tooth to become loose. When he hit her, she was thrown from the bed and she lost consciousness. She didn’t know if she lost consciousness from being hit or strangled.
Officers confirmed in the court documents that the woman had a loose tooth next to a missing tooth on her lower set of teeth. However, they did not see any bruising, swelling or blood.
The woman was staying in another man’s apartment when this happened. That man, when asked by the police, confirmed that Zostant was in the apartment overnight, but he could not confirm there was any physical altercation.
In January of this year, Zostant was charged with another three counts of violating conditions and one felony count of second degree domestic assault.
The same woman in the previous two incidents went to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on January 22. Court documents say she was in pain and possibly had a broken rib.
The woman entered a home, was made aware that Zostant was upstairs in a bedroom and went upstairs into a different bedroom to sleep. She claims that while she was sleeping, Zostant came into her room, woke her up and threatened to get her kicked out.
She said she tried to pepper spray him, but before she could use it he grabbed her arm, “body slammed” her and punched her in the back of the head. She also said Zostant kneeled on her head to prevent her from getting up.
Officers were unable to find any proof of injury because of her hair.
In addition to the three cases above, Zostant has seven additional cases in pre-trial status that charge him with 15 counts of violating the conditions of release.
Zostant is currently out on conditions and is awaiting his next hearing.