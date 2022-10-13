BRATTLEBORO — Judge Katherine Hayes wants to see if a man with many pending cases is truly committed to sobriety before suspending bail again so he can participate in recovery programming.
At a status conference Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Hayes said Jude Mischke faces “a lot of cases,” including several DUIs, grand larceny, unlawful trespass, forgery and various misdemeanors. He’s currently being held on $10,000 bail.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said the first two times Mischke’s bail for the cases was suspended for treatment and care, he failed to comply with conditions and needed to be apprehended by warrant. Hayes called that “very, very worrying.”
Mischke is on the wait list for Valley Vista, attorney Mimi Brill of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said, referring to a facility for addiction recovery.
“We do now have a plan, an aftercare plan that we are very hopeful about,” she said, and it includes residential placement at White Mountains Recovery Homes in New Hampshire for as many as two years.
Hayes is scheduling a 45-minute hearing on bail review. She suggested Mischke get anyone from a 12 step program who can testify about his participation.
Mischke’s father died in 2021, Brill told the court.
“As you can see, this slew of cases happened very soon thereafter,” she said. “This is when he sort of went off the wagon.”
Brill said Mischke had been doing well, working as a recovery coach at Turning Point, until his father’s death.
“He doesn’t commit crimes when he’s sober,” Brill said. “He needs to have support being sober. He needs structure and he recognizes all that now.”
Brill described the parties involved in the cases being “pretty darn far apart on where we are to settle.”
“This would be a great opportunity for Jude to really be able to come back and return to being a contributing member of society,” she said of the treatment plan.
Mischke allegedly stole an electric bike in September 2021, when he was 53 years old. He had received conditions of release in August and September 2021, after being charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a sobriety test, operating a vehicle in a careless or negligent fashion and assaulting an emergency responder with fluids. He also had conditions imposed after being charged with forgery and aggravated disorderly conduct.
On Sept. 11, 2021, Mischke was arrested and cited with unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling after a homeowner on Lexington Avenue in Brattleboro reported a man walked into her home claiming his car had been stolen. That occurred on the same day that the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of a man, later identified as Mischke, walking through the parking lot of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, pulling on car door handles and looking inside vehicles.
Mischke is also suspected of breaking into a car on Flat Street in Brattleboro last month, and he is suspected of attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot of Market 32 in Brattleboro on Sept. 14, 2021.
On Feb. 1 of this year, Mischke was arrested in Rutland and cited with unlawful trespass, and later in February he was again arrested in Rutland and cited with five counts of possession of stolen property, as well as aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, simple assault and disorderly conduct.