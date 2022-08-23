BRATTLEBORO — A man being held without bail after being suspected of sexually abusing a child will be allowed to participate in a residential treatment program for substance use if the opportunity arises.
Judge Michael Kainen agreed to the terms for Garrett Richard Aither, 22, of Bellows Falls, during a weight of the evidence hearing Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
In July, the 15-year-old victim told investigators she woke up at night to Aither touching her vagina and legs. On Aug. 4, Aither was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and he has been held at Southern State Correctional Facility.
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said the state would agree to allow Aither to get residential treatment as long as he signs a release to allow her office to confirm his attendance and he is either returned immediately to court or custody, depending on what day that he gets released from the facility.
"Since Mr. Aither is as far as I know homeless, that last bit is quite important because we don't want him to leave treatment and just go out to the great wide world," Shriver said. "We'll want to make arrangements when he's done with treatment. We think treatment's important."
Kainen said the only mechanism to make the agreement work is to suspend bail while Aither is in treatment, then schedule a hearing as soon as he gets out. Shriver said she wants to ensure Aither would not miss a chance to get treatment if a bed opens up.
Kainen suggested the possibility that Shriver and Aither's attorney, Janssen Willhoit, could submit amended conditions of release if they agree Aither has found "a good place for him to go" upon completing treatment.
"Then I can sign those and he can transition directly from treatment to that spot," Kainen said.
For now, the plan is for Aither to return to court within 24 hours of leaving treatment.