BRATTLEBORO — A trial resulted in a local man being acquitted of all felony charges.
On Friday, a jury found Loren D. Bedward, 38, of Brattleboro, not guilty of first degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct after the trial in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of stalking.
“I think this case really highlights the importance of the availability of jury trials and speedy trials in Vermont,” attorney Jessica Burke, who represented Bedward at trial, said in an interview Sunday. “Mr. Bedward was held for 18 months pretrial and that’s very unacceptable when this is the ultimate outcome.”
The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Aug. 19, 2020. The victim told police that Bedward choked her several times and pulled her hair, placed his hand over her mouth when she screamed for help and “choke slammed” her against a refrigerator.
Several days later, a Brattleboro police officer responded to a stalking complaint involving Bedward and the victim. Bedward was alleged to have called the victim and sent her threatening messages.
His prior convictions include domestic assault in Vermont in 2003, receiving stolen property in New Hampshire in 2009, resisting arrest in New Hampshire in 2009, and possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2014 in federal court in Vermont.
As of early Monday afternoon, more than 180 people signed a petition called ”Justice for Loren Bedward” on change.org related to last week’s trial.
“Loren Bedward maintains his innocence after being wrongfully charged with crimes he did not commit,” the petition states. “In America anyone can be changed for crimes with zero evidence then the burden falls on the defendant and attorney to provide proof of innocence.”
On Thursday, Bedward testified that he had been set up by the victim. According to the petition, fundraisers were set up to help cover court costs and attorney fees.
Burke called the case “tough” and the trial “hard fought.” She said justice has been “very delayed” in Vermont as a result of COVID-19 setting the trial schedule back.
“We really need to address this backlog statewide because while Mr. Bedward was able to get justice, not everyone is and that’s unacceptable,” Burke said.
Bedward was “so insistent on his innocence from the beginning,” Burke said.
“I think he and his mother were both really pleased to put this behind them and start a new chapter,” Burke said.
Burke anticipates Bedward will be sentenced on the stalking charge within the next few weeks. He has credit for time served before the trial — about 18 months.
“Historically, we do not see anywhere near close to that kind of sentence for that misdemeanor level of charge,” Burke said, noting also that misdemeanor charges do not allow for pretrial incarceration without bail.
Probable cause was not found on two burglary charges in the case when a judge reviewed the case in 2020, said Burke, who was not representing Bedward at the time.
Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney, said prosecutors believed they had proven all the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. He respects the jury’s verdict, he said in an interview Monday, but it is “certainly a disappointment.”
Asked about challenges with the trial, Nevins cited the difficulty in general of getting juries to understand the dynamics of sexual assault and to get beyond the stereotype of how a victim should act afterward. He said the state brought in an expert to help educate the jury.
The victim also testified. Nevins commended her for showing “incredible courage” and sticking with the process for the entire two years.
Nevins also has concerns about the backlog of cases during the pandemic.
“We don’t like to see cases linger for a long period of time,” he said. “It doesn’t serve anyone.”
Nevins said he still needs to consider what he will recommend for sentencing.