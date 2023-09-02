WHITINGHAM — A Whitingham man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother and son that he was living with in their home, Vermont State Police said Saturday.
Christopher Ellis, 54, was arrested while driving a truck stolen from one of the victims, police said. Court records show Ellis has an extensive felony criminal record.
The victims are: Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, both of whom lived in the home at 2173 Vermont Route 8A where the incident occurred.
A relative who was unable to contact the Garvins located them dead inside their home Friday night and called 911, police said.
Investigators determined Michael Garvin's 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was missing and area police were alerted.
While the double homicide investigation was underway, Brattleboro Police located the truck with Ellis at the wheel and detained him, investigators said.
State police detectives learned Ellis had been living with the Garvins since April.
Police said Ellis shot Michael and Lucy Garvin earlier in the week at the home in the community of about 1,300 people on the Massachusetts border. As a convicted felon, Ellis should not have possessed a firearm.
Ellis is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and an additional charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
State records show Ellis was lodged without bail at the Springfield prison about 7:20 a.m. today.
The two bodies will be taken to the morgue in Burlington for autopsies by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The autopsies are designed to help determine the cause and manner of death.
Ellis is due for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.
The Brattleboro Reformer reported in 2018 that Ellis was facing a possible life sentence in prison after he was charged with trying to rob a woman. He faced charges of aggravated assault with a box cutter, assault and robbery with injury, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury.
Vermont prosecutors can argue for life imprisonment for habitual offenders. When he was arrested in the 2018 case, he had felony convictions for unlawful mischief in 1989, grand larceny in 1994, burglary and grand larceny in 1996, escaping custody in 1999 and possession of stolen property in 2015.
State Police was aided by the Wilmington Police in the initial response to the scene, and the Brattleboro Police Department in apprehending the suspect. State police are working closely with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team is processing the Garvin home on Saturday.