BRATTLEBORO — A suspect urinated and defecated in a cell after spitting on an officer while in police custody.
The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a disturbance made by Dale Clement, 32, on April 24 around midnight. He was held on $200 bail and charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of unlawful mischief and simple assault on a police officer with bodily fluids.
Court documents state, a man woke up that night to yelling on Elliot street. He looked out the window and saw Clement kick a woman in the stomach. The man then yelled at Clement to which Clement replied, “If you want to talk [expletive], come down and say it to my face.”
Clement then took a skateboard and began hitting and damaging the hood of a Jeep with it. The man then went to confront Clement and “an altercation took place.” When another person became involved, the man walked away and Clement took off and headed towards downtown.
At this time, two women had already called the police. One called because she heard arguing, a smash and then saw a car quickly leave the area. The other called because she said Clement broke her glass door. It was also her Jeep that Clement damaged with the skateboard.
When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the woman Clement allegedly kicked in the stomach. She said that Clement was her ex-boyfriend and she walked away from him when he started yelling. She denied any physical altercation occurred.
The officers at the scene took note of the broken window and damaged car. The officer estimates that the damage will cost at least $1,000 to repair.
Soon, Clement came back to the scene. He said he wanted to make sure his “girlfriend” was okay. Officers saw that he had blood coming from his nose, smelled of intoxicants and swayed while he was standing.
Based on his level of intoxication, Clement was taken into custody — where he refused to comply. He cursed at the officers and denied giving a sample of his breath, giving his fingerprints or standing for a mugshot. Eventually, the officers gave up and began walking him to a cell.
This was when Clement spit blood on an officer’s face.
Once he was in the cell, Clement began urinating on the cell door. He then proceeded to defecate on the floor and urinate on his defecation.
Judge Michael Kainen ordered Clement to stay away from the man he fought and the woman whose property he damaged. The court ordered he be held in a local facility for one day, which he already completed.